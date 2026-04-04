Myrtle Beach's Family-Friendly Amusement Park Offers Coastal Fun

If you're looking for a great summer hotspot in the United States, you may be considering the vacation town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With average high temperatures between the 70s and high 80s (Fahrenheit) from April through October, beach access, and plenty of recreation options, it's the ideal destination for some warm-weather fun. Myrtle Beach gets over 17 million visitors each year, and if you and your kids plan on adding to that number, there is a family-friendly spot you might want to consider.

Besides spending some time splashing in the ocean or paying a visit to the famous entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach, carve out a day for Family Kingdom Amusement Park. This park opened in the late 1960s and has a wide variety of rides and attractions, from kiddie rides like the Samba Balloons and Puppy Roll to the Log Flume and an old-fashioned wooden coaster, the Swamp Fox. It's perfect for a day of thrills and family bonding time.

Family Kingdom Amusement Park is only 3 miles from Myrtle Beach International Airport, so if you're flying in, the fun can start shortly after you land. It's also situated right near the coast, just steps from Boardwalk Beach and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. One reviewer on Tripadvisor says, "It was very family friendly. Not to expensive and well worth the money you pay for versus some of the other attractions they have close by." A day pass is $45 for unlimited rides at the time of this writing, though you can purchase individual ride tickets as well. If you're not actually riding anything, you can get in for free.