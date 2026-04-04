Myrtle Beach's Family-Friendly Amusement Park Offers Coastal Fun
If you're looking for a great summer hotspot in the United States, you may be considering the vacation town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With average high temperatures between the 70s and high 80s (Fahrenheit) from April through October, beach access, and plenty of recreation options, it's the ideal destination for some warm-weather fun. Myrtle Beach gets over 17 million visitors each year, and if you and your kids plan on adding to that number, there is a family-friendly spot you might want to consider.
Besides spending some time splashing in the ocean or paying a visit to the famous entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach, carve out a day for Family Kingdom Amusement Park. This park opened in the late 1960s and has a wide variety of rides and attractions, from kiddie rides like the Samba Balloons and Puppy Roll to the Log Flume and an old-fashioned wooden coaster, the Swamp Fox. It's perfect for a day of thrills and family bonding time.
Family Kingdom Amusement Park is only 3 miles from Myrtle Beach International Airport, so if you're flying in, the fun can start shortly after you land. It's also situated right near the coast, just steps from Boardwalk Beach and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. One reviewer on Tripadvisor says, "It was very family friendly. Not to expensive and well worth the money you pay for versus some of the other attractions they have close by." A day pass is $45 for unlimited rides at the time of this writing, though you can purchase individual ride tickets as well. If you're not actually riding anything, you can get in for free.
Planning a trip to Family Kingdom Amusement Park
Family Kingdom Amusement Park is open seasonally, starting in late March or April. There are over 35 rides to enjoy, with something for every age. If you love the history of roller coasters, the legendary wooden Swamp Fox dates back to 1966. Designed by John C. Allen, the coaster is 72 feet high with a 62-foot drop. (It has, of course, been upgraded over the years.) However, that isn't the only attraction to make your heart race. The Flip Side sets you on a boom arm that whisks you 40 feet up in the air. Also in the lineup are The Hurricane, which speeds you around a hilly track, and the Lunatic, which spins you out into the atmosphere on long arms.
Then there are rides for the kids. While you can certainly get an overview of the boardwalk from Myrtle Beach's iconic SkyWheel, the Family Kingdom Amusement Park has a Ferris wheel of its own that goes 100 feet up for a bird's-eye view of the city and shoreline with your little ones. Back on the ground, the Choo Choo Train takes you around the park, while the spinning Tea Cups and the Puppy Roll (which is on the slower side) are a dizzying blast. You can even take your smaller kids on the Dragon Coaster if they have a budding sense of adventure.
If you have really little ones along on your trip to Family Kingdom Amusement Park, you can rent strollers for the day. There are wheelchairs available for rent as well and on-site parking if you're driving in. Finally, if you're looking for a nearby place to stay, check out Myrtle Beach's five highest-rated and affordable resorts right on the Grand Strand.