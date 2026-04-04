Alabama's Longest Gulf Coast Pier Is A Breezy Boardwalk For Fishing, Tasty Bites, And Sunset Views
Located in Gulf Shores, just an hour south of Mobile International Airport, is Alabama's only public Gulf pier. Stretching 1,540 feet into the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama's Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier is the second longest on the Gulf Coast — just behind Florida's Navarre Beach Pier, which holds the top spot. Anglers line the rails at all hours — this is a 24/7 pier — casting into waters known for everything from Spanish mackerel and red drum to flounder and pompano, depending on the season. Parking is $15 per day and includes one fishing pass per vehicle; additional-day fishing rates are $10 for adults, $7 for veterans and campground/lodge guests, and free for children under 11.
Travelers can bring their own equipment or rent a rod and reel for $10 per four hours, with bait available right on-site, and all anglers can appreciate features like covered seating, fish-cleaning stations, and plenty of elbow room along the rail. Clean restrooms and a thoughtfully stocked gift shop — loaded with essentials, souvenirs, and, most importantly, sunscreen — make it easy to stay awhile, especially since shade is limited once you're out over the water.
But even beyond fishing, the pier doubles as a scenic boardwalk over open water. For a small fee of $3 (it's free for veterans), visitors can walk along the boardwalk simply for the fresh breeze and views, watching pelicans glide overhead or scanning the waves for dolphins, sharks, and rays. Signs are scattered along the way, adding an educational layer, highlighting local marine life and coastal ecosystems. The entire pier is also wheelchair friendly.
Tasty bites and breezy views halfway down the pier
Halfway down the pier sits ByWater Beachside, a casual, open-air restaurant that feels like an extension of the pier itself. The restaurant is open seven days a week, from 11 am to 7 pm, with extended hours until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
There's nothing fussy about the menu, and that's exactly the point. Think peel-and-eat shrimp, fish tacos piled high, and baskets of fried Gulf favorites — food that pairs best with sandy feet and sun-warmed skin. Creative cocktails and cold beer lean into the beachside vibe, making it just as easy to stop in for a quick bite as it is to settle in and linger awhile. What makes dining here stand out isn't just the food — it's the setting. Tables overlook open water on both sides, and the restaurant routinely features live music and even a karaoke night on Fridays. And if you need a little inspiration before grabbing the mic, these five one-hit wonders from the '90s fit the mood perfectly.
Next door, The Lodge at Gulf State Park offers multiple on-site options, including Foodcraft for fresh Gulf seafood and oysters, Perch for a more elevated steak-and-sunset dinner, and even a coffee-and-wine bar for slower mornings or nightcaps. And if you feel like venturing out, a handful of nearby favorites — from classic oyster bars to laid-back beach grills — keep the flavors of the coast going well beyond the pier.
Sunset views and slow evenings along the shore
By late afternoon, the pace of the pier begins to shift. Fishing lines are still cast, but the energy softens as people start drifting toward the railings, cameras in hand, waiting for the day's final act. If you're wondering how much time you have left, this simple hand-measure sunset trick can give you a quick estimate without ever pulling out your phone. With nothing but the Gulf stretching to the horizon, the sky takes center stage at the top sunset watching spot in Gulf Shores — shifting from bright gold to soft pinks and deepening blues, reflected in the water below. Pelicans glide low across the surface, and the pier itself becomes part of the scene, its long silhouette stretching back toward shore.
Back on land, that same easy rhythm carries onto the beach. Step off the pier and onto the sugar-white sand that welcomes a slower kind of exploration — barefoot walks along the waterline with the waves crashing. Keep an eye out because you might see ghost crabs running in the sand at dusk.
For those who want to stay a little longer, The Lodge at Gulf State Park offers a front-row view of it all. Set right along the beach, the property blends modern comfort with prime location, making it easy to move between the pier, the sand, and the sunset without ever needing to get in the car.