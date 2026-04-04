Alabama's Longest Gulf Coast Pier Is A Breezy Boardwalk For Fishing, Tasty Bites, And Sunset Views

Located in Gulf Shores, just an hour south of Mobile International Airport, is Alabama's only public Gulf pier. Stretching 1,540 feet into the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama's Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier is the second longest on the Gulf Coast — just behind Florida's Navarre Beach Pier, which holds the top spot. Anglers line the rails at all hours — this is a 24/7 pier — casting into waters known for everything from Spanish mackerel and red drum to flounder and pompano, depending on the season. Parking is $15 per day and includes one fishing pass per vehicle; additional-day fishing rates are $10 for adults, $7 for veterans and campground/lodge guests, and free for children under 11.

Travelers can bring their own equipment or rent a rod and reel for $10 per four hours, with bait available right on-site, and all anglers can appreciate features like covered seating, fish-cleaning stations, and plenty of elbow room along the rail. Clean restrooms and a thoughtfully stocked gift shop — loaded with essentials, souvenirs, and, most importantly, sunscreen — make it easy to stay awhile, especially since shade is limited once you're out over the water.

But even beyond fishing, the pier doubles as a scenic boardwalk over open water. For a small fee of $3 (it's free for veterans), visitors can walk along the boardwalk simply for the fresh breeze and views, watching pelicans glide overhead or scanning the waves for dolphins, sharks, and rays. Signs are scattered along the way, adding an educational layer, highlighting local marine life and coastal ecosystems. The entire pier is also wheelchair friendly.