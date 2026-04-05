What The World's Top Solo Travel Destinations Have In Common, According To Reddit

Solo travel can be a blessing or a curse. Book a ticket to the right place, and you're bound for an unforgettable experience — and maybe even find a mental health boost while you're at it. Head for the wrong one, and you may spend your precious vacation time counting down the days until you leave. Turns out, the 'singlemoon' trend, which frames 'me, myself, and I' travel as an intimate, transformative experience, is having a moment. And the trend has no age limit either: a Talker Research survey of 2,000 adults found that 58% of baby boomers have already solo traveled, while Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2026 report revealed that 83% of Gen Z women are keen on traveling alone — inspired, in no small part, by the content they consume on social media.

As expected, solo travel destination lists abound. FTLO Travel's 2026 Solo Travel Trends found Australia/Oceania, Asia, and Europe among the most popular regions, with destinations like Japan, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, New Zealand, and Singapore pulling ahead of the pack.

It begs the question: what do these top solo travel destinations actually have in common? After scouring feedback from seasoned travelers, travel publications, and opinions from the Reddit travel community, we found that the ability to easily navigate a foreign country — and feel at ease while doing so – is a game-changer in the world of solo travel. Aside from their cultural, culinary, and natural attractions, these solo travel hotspots have reliable public transits, polite and welcoming locals, and some of the lowest crime rates in the world. Put these factors together, and you've nailed down the secret sauce to the best solo travel destinations. Here's what the best destinations have figured out.