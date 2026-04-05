What The World's Top Solo Travel Destinations Have In Common, According To Reddit
Solo travel can be a blessing or a curse. Book a ticket to the right place, and you're bound for an unforgettable experience — and maybe even find a mental health boost while you're at it. Head for the wrong one, and you may spend your precious vacation time counting down the days until you leave. Turns out, the 'singlemoon' trend, which frames 'me, myself, and I' travel as an intimate, transformative experience, is having a moment. And the trend has no age limit either: a Talker Research survey of 2,000 adults found that 58% of baby boomers have already solo traveled, while Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2026 report revealed that 83% of Gen Z women are keen on traveling alone — inspired, in no small part, by the content they consume on social media.
As expected, solo travel destination lists abound. FTLO Travel's 2026 Solo Travel Trends found Australia/Oceania, Asia, and Europe among the most popular regions, with destinations like Japan, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, New Zealand, and Singapore pulling ahead of the pack.
It begs the question: what do these top solo travel destinations actually have in common? After scouring feedback from seasoned travelers, travel publications, and opinions from the Reddit travel community, we found that the ability to easily navigate a foreign country — and feel at ease while doing so – is a game-changer in the world of solo travel. Aside from their cultural, culinary, and natural attractions, these solo travel hotspots have reliable public transits, polite and welcoming locals, and some of the lowest crime rates in the world. Put these factors together, and you've nailed down the secret sauce to the best solo travel destinations. Here's what the best destinations have figured out.
A reliable public transportation system matters
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, because finding yourself stranded miles away from your hotel with nary a clue nor a means to get back does not a great vacation make. "As a solo traveler, I would use public transportation most of the time, and that's why it's very important," Redditor u/jedrevolutia shared on the r/solotravel subreddit. "And for places that is out of town, like the villages or nature, there are a lot of options of day trip I could take along with other groups of travelers going to the same place."
Certain cities are beloved by solo travelers for having some of the best public transportation systems. Switzerland's transportation system operates like clockwork, while Zurich has an extensive network of trams, buses, and boats to get you where you need to be. Cities like London and Paris leave no travel stone unturned with convenient metro stops and even fast train links that stretch well beyond the capital. Hopping on a bullet train in Japan gets you across the country swiftly even without speaking the language, while Singapore's MRT is renowned for its efficiency; it's even ramping up its carriages' air-conditioning, per Channel News Asia – a respite for solo travelers navigating the country's hot and humid tropical temperatures.
But it's not just a reliable set of wheels that makes the cut when it comes to a great solo destination. Walkable cities like Krakow or Seville make car rental one less thing to worry about, while shared bike networks offer a freewheeling way to travel solo, as a Redditor observed on r/solotravel: "You can go virtually wherever you want, and also have the option to lock up the bike and walk into a museum or bagel shop."
Travel without looking over your shoulder (for most the most part)
Untethered to the whims and schedules of a travel partner, solo traveling is a liberating way of seeing the world. It does, however, leave you vulnerable to potential travel risks — think scams, theft, or aggressive street touts. Per Talker Research, 30% of Americans were found to have misgivings about traveling alone. Their fears? Safety issues took the lead, with 59% of respondents citing their fear of walking at night in a foreign place, followed by unfamiliar surroundings (51%).
So it comes as no surprise that solo travelers are drawn to the overall safety and travel-friendliness of a destination. The Global Peace Index's 2025 ranking of the safest countries in the world to date shows solo travel destination favorites New Zealand, Austria, Singapore, and Japan dominating the top of the list. On Reddit, u/croptopweather marvelled at being able to stay past 11pm in Singapore without any fear of safety, praising it as "one of the cleanest, safest place I'll ever find." Meanwhile, blogger Blond Wayfarer swore by the safety of Switzerland as a solo woman traveler. "I never really had the urge to double or triple check my belongings in case of pickpockets (although you still ought to be careful of your valuables), nor did I ever look over my shoulder to ensure that I was walking down a 'safe' street," she wrote.
That said, credit where credit is due — it's not just the destination that deserves all the limelight. Savvy solo travelers are holding on to their street-smarts, according to a Global Rescue survey. Situational awareness topped the list of 93% of solo travelers' priorities, who are paying closer attention to a destination's safety issues, local clothing etiquette, and safer accommodation and transportation options.