Hands-Down Europe's 5 Cities With The Best Public Transportation Systems

One of the great things about many European cities is how easy it is to get around without a car. From buses and trams to subways and even boats, public transportation is often the default. Even travel guru Rick Steves raves about its transit networks, recommending local buses as a secret weapon to getting around Europe like a local. Still, not all systems are created equal, which is why we looked closely at which European cities truly stand out for car-free travel.

By looking at surveys from the European Commission, analyzing rankings from major publications, and digging into first-hand accounts on Reddit, we've identified five cities that consistently rise to the top. While some iconic cities are famous for landmarks, that doesn't always translate to efficient transportation. Take Rome, for instance. According to the European Commission's 2023 Report on the quality of life in European cities, only 29% of residents are satisfied with public transportation, whereas Vienna, which ranks on our list, boasts a 91% satisfaction rate.

So what's the secret of these successful cities? As we'll discover, a mix of reliability, good connections, and plentiful options that never leave you stranded helps elevate their urban centers above the rest. This means that the next time you want to book a ticket to Europe and want to make sure you visit a place that's easy to navigate, you'll want to seriously consider these five incredible destinations.