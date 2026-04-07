Indiana's Longest Cave System Is An Underground Gem With Stunning Rock Formations, Boat Rides, And Family Fun

Indiana may be best known for its sports culture and history, but there's also a lot to discover and explore underneath the Hoosier State. It's possible to descend below the earth's surface on a visit to Marengo Cave, one of Indiana's most-visited natural attractions. But to experience the longest cave system in Indiana, you'll need to make a beeline to Indiana Caverns, the ninth-longest cave system in the United States.

Indiana Caverns is part of the Binkley Cave System, which stretches over 40 miles. This area was discovered in 2010, and Indiana Caverns opened to the public in 2013. It's a fascinating, enormous cave system and a truly unique place to visit. The caverns go 110 feet underground; the main cave room is 85 feet tall and 168 feet long; and there's even a 40-foot waterfall inside the cavern.

The incredible rock formations are certainly worth making the descent underground. Stalactites hang down from the ceiling, a sight that travel YouTuber TravelDash highlights as "remarkable." The cave is also home to fossils and bones from the Ice Age, remnants of the past that are between 38,000 and 42,000 years old. In fact, it's home to the biggest collection of Ice Age animal bones in North America.