Indiana's Longest Cave System Is An Underground Gem With Stunning Rock Formations, Boat Rides, And Family Fun
Indiana may be best known for its sports culture and history, but there's also a lot to discover and explore underneath the Hoosier State. It's possible to descend below the earth's surface on a visit to Marengo Cave, one of Indiana's most-visited natural attractions. But to experience the longest cave system in Indiana, you'll need to make a beeline to Indiana Caverns, the ninth-longest cave system in the United States.
Indiana Caverns is part of the Binkley Cave System, which stretches over 40 miles. This area was discovered in 2010, and Indiana Caverns opened to the public in 2013. It's a fascinating, enormous cave system and a truly unique place to visit. The caverns go 110 feet underground; the main cave room is 85 feet tall and 168 feet long; and there's even a 40-foot waterfall inside the cavern.
The incredible rock formations are certainly worth making the descent underground. Stalactites hang down from the ceiling, a sight that travel YouTuber TravelDash highlights as "remarkable." The cave is also home to fossils and bones from the Ice Age, remnants of the past that are between 38,000 and 42,000 years old. In fact, it's home to the biggest collection of Ice Age animal bones in North America.
What to do at Indiana Caverns
Indiana Caverns boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor, with lots to see above and below ground. The cave tour is the main attraction — although expect to do some walking and climbing up stairs — and a real highlight is the boat ride inside the cavern. Following a subterranean river, the ride on a pontoon-like boat lasts approximately 25 minutes. Tripadvisor reviewer Givannai L describes the boat tour as "peaceful," and you may get to see the blind crayfish that live in the water here.
Besides the caverns themselves, there are a lot of fun, family-friendly activities at Indiana Caverns to enjoy. Kids can go inside a man-made cave to experience caving in a safe environment — complete with flashlight and hard hat — at Cavern of the Sabertooth, with space to crawl for 400 feet. Thrill seekers can try The Plunge, a 50-foot quick drop open to kids age 8 and over and who weigh at least 50 pounds. Get your adrenaline pumping on the Bat Chaser, a zip line and rail coaster combo where you can soar through the treetops. Kids can also try gemstone mining, sifting through sand to discover hidden treasures at the Peccary Mining Sluice. Tripadvisor reviewer cindy H praises the site, saying that "it's a great way to spend quality time with family."
Indiana Caverns is located in southern Indiana, a short drive from the charming, historic town of Corydon. For more subterranean adventures in Indiana, plan a visit to Bluespring Caverns, home to America's longest navigable underground river — it's under a 1.5-hour drive away.