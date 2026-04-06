Canada's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now A UNESCO Global Geopark With Waterfall Trails And Dinosaur Tracks
The small town of Tumbler Ridge was built in the 1980s to support both the Quintette and Bullmoose coal mines in British Columbia, Canada. Both of these mines closed down in the early 2000s, leaving Tumbler Ridge to forge a new identity as an affordable scenic town. However, at around that time, two local kids found a set of dinosaur tracks that ended up belonging to a variety of Ankylosaur. Further inspection of the area led to the discovery of three sets of Tyrannosaurus prints. Before this point, only a handful of Tyrannosaur prints had ever been found, so Tumbler Ridge became the center of attention as hundreds of other dinosaur discoveries were made in the area.
By 2015, UNESCO couldn't ignore the impact Tumbler Ridge had on the world of paleontology, so they proclaimed this town western Canada's only Global Geopark. Today, Tumbler Ridge draws visitors from around the globe to bask in the glory of the alpine vistas, view huge waterfalls, and peek into the past through the prints left in the rocks. If you're hoping to avoid some of Canada's more well-known dino spots, here are a few of the top attractions at the Tumbler Ridge Global Geopark.
Top dino trail in Tumbler Ridge
If you want to focus on dinosaur print viewing, you won't want to miss the Flatbed Valley Geosites, which are reminiscent of the ones found in Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas. This collection of stops has some of the very first tracks discovered in the area, including the set of 23 Ankylosaur tracks that those two boys found. Those are located at the Cabin Pool Dinosaur Tracksite, where you can see 170 prints from five different types of dinosaurs. If you cross the creek and go 100 meters downstream (about 330 feet), you'll find the Ankylo tracks that started it all.
It can be difficult to spot some of the less-obvious tracks yourself, so to make the most of your visit, consider booking a guided tour from the Tumbler Ridge Museum. Tours last about two hours and leave at 10am and 2pm on select days throughout the summer. Since the trails are pretty steep, the museum recommends that you leave your pets at home and wear close-toed shoes. To see some of the greatest dinosaur discoveries from around the area, visit Tumbler Ridge Museum's Dinosaur Discovery Gallery. This exhibit displays excavated dinosaur and mammal bones, dinosaur prints, marine and reptile fossils, plant fossils, and more.
Waterfalls in Tumbler Ridge
Jurassic discoveries aside, Tumbler Ridge has some of the most gorgeous waterfalls in the area. Nestled in Monkman Provincial Park, Kinuseo Falls is around 70 meters tall (about 230 feet), which means that it's even taller than Niagara, which is considered one of North America's most dramatic waterfalls. During peak flow periods, this geosite roars with over 40 cubic meters, or 1400 cubic feet, of water per second. The trail to the lower viewpoint is considered easy enough and mobility-friendly, although it is currently closed for the 2026 season for renovations. That said, the trail to the upper viewpoint is still open. It's a bit longer and steeper, but still great for those who want a more moderate challenge. Alternatively, if you want to see the falls up close, some visitors book a jet boat tour that goes up the Murray River.
Another waterfall you won't want to drive past is the Bergeron Falls, which plummets 100 meters into a horseshoe-shaped bowl of sandstone. To get there, there are several hiking trails for various difficulty levels. More experienced hikers will appreciate the Bergeron Falls Trail, which is a 7.6 mile circular route that takes you through access points both at the top and the base of the falls, as well as a few creek crossings. If that sounds too intense, the easiest section is a moderate, out-and-back option that goes to the top of the falls. Expect a steady climb through an aspen and spruce forest, leading to several viewpoints along the lip of the falls.