Canada's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now A UNESCO Global Geopark With Waterfall Trails And Dinosaur Tracks

Jurassic discoveries aside, Tumbler Ridge has some of the most gorgeous waterfalls in the area. Nestled in Monkman Provincial Park, Kinuseo Falls is around 70 meters tall (about 230 feet), which means that it's even taller than Niagara, which is considered one of North America's most dramatic waterfalls. During peak flow periods, this geosite roars with over 40 cubic meters, or 1400 cubic feet, of water per second. The trail to the lower viewpoint is considered easy enough and mobility-friendly, although it is currently closed for the 2026 season for renovations. That said, the trail to the upper viewpoint is still open. It's a bit longer and steeper, but still great for those who want a more moderate challenge. Alternatively, if you want to see the falls up close, some visitors book a jet boat tour that goes up the Murray River.

Another waterfall you won't want to drive past is the Bergeron Falls, which plummets 100 meters into a horseshoe-shaped bowl of sandstone. To get there, there are several hiking trails for various difficulty levels. More experienced hikers will appreciate the Bergeron Falls Trail, which is a 7.6 mile circular route that takes you through access points both at the top and the base of the falls, as well as a few creek crossings. If that sounds too intense, the easiest section is a moderate, out-and-back option that goes to the top of the falls. Expect a steady climb through an aspen and spruce forest, leading to several viewpoints along the lip of the falls.