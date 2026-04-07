Washington's Unsung State Park Along The Columbia River Offers Outdoor Adventure And Art
Washington has some incredible state parks, from Mount Spokane to Deception Pass. Overall, there were around 40 million visitors in 2025, according to the Seattle Times. The bigger ones, like Deception Pass, got just under 3 million that year. However, there are smaller parks that may be unsung but have a lot to offer as well. (Plus, lesser-known state parks have fewer crowds.) One such destination is Maryhill State Park, which sits in the Columbia River Gorge in Goldendale, Washington. It's 99 acres, with 4,700 feet of the park situated along the river, making it perfect for water sports and swimming. You can do some boating, windsurfing, and paddleboarding right from the beach (above). There are also picnic tables where you can enjoy your lunch in the sunshine and a campground if you want to stay overnight.
However, there is more to this area than just outdoor activities. Just beyond the park is the Maryhill Museum, featuring the art collection from Samuel Hill, grandson of a railway tycoon. Inside you'll find an interesting collection of works from Rodin and donations from Queen Marie of Romania. Hill also built the nearby Stonehenge replica that serves as a memorial to those who died fighting in WWI. It's an eclectic mix of activities that you have to experience if you're visiting Washington state. The closest major airport to Maryhill State Park is Portland International Airport, with its beautiful architecture. It's around 100 miles from the park, so you'll definitely need a car.
Outdoor activities at Maryhill State Park
Maryhill State Park is open from 6 a.m. to dusk from April 1 through September 30 and from 8 a.m. to dusk from October 1 through March 31. (Some portions of the park close during the winter, however.) A one-day pass is $10, though you can use a seasonal Discover Pass as well. If you want to enjoy some time on the river, there is a boat launch to use. You can see all the locations for boating, fishing, picnic areas, and restrooms on the park map here. There is also a designated area for swimming that is roped off (above) so you can cool off during the summer.
If you want to stay overnight, there is camping in the park as well. You can find one primitive campsite, as well as 20 standard sites and 50 utility sites for RVs. The camping area has accessible campsites, accessible restrooms, showers, and a trailer dump. However, one thing to note is that you are likely to hear trains from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line, so bring earplugs if that might wake you up. You can bring your leashed dog with you everywhere but the beach. There is also a pretty trail you can walk, which is a 1.1-mile loop with a tiny 19-foot elevation gain. It's quiet, according to AllTrails, where one reviewer says, "Very family friendly. Not noisy. Great Beach." However, another says you'll be walking through some campsites, so keep that in mind.
The nearby Stonehenge replica and the Maryhill Museum
While the museum and Stonehenge replica from Samuel Hill aren't directly in the state park, you're only five miles from the museum, and less than two miles from the replica. Officially called the Stonehenge Memorial, this was dedicated in 1918 to the area servicemen who died in WWI. It's actually the first WWI memorial in the country, and Hill's ashes are in a crypt below it. It's free to visit, and open from 7 a.m. to dusk.
The Maryhill Museum is inside a mansion that was supposed to be a residence. However, Hill's friend, dancer Loïe Fuller, convinced him to turn it into an art museum. Inside you'll find permanent exhibitions including sculpture by Auguste Rodin, works from Indigenous artists, a chess set gallery, info on Hill himself, one on Fuller, one on another friend of his, Queen Marie of Romania, who donated works, and more. There are also temporary exhibitions to explore. The Maryhill Museum is open from March 15 through November 15, everyday including federal holidays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You'll also find a museum shop, and Loïe's: The Museum Cafe. Finally, while you're in the Maryhill State Park area, you just happen to be in the early part of a road trip through wineries and waterfalls through Washington if you'd like to add some scenery and sips to your vacation.