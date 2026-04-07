Washington's Unsung State Park Along The Columbia River Offers Outdoor Adventure And Art

Washington has some incredible state parks, from Mount Spokane to Deception Pass. Overall, there were around 40 million visitors in 2025, according to the Seattle Times. The bigger ones, like Deception Pass, got just under 3 million that year. However, there are smaller parks that may be unsung but have a lot to offer as well. (Plus, lesser-known state parks have fewer crowds.) One such destination is Maryhill State Park, which sits in the Columbia River Gorge in Goldendale, Washington. It's 99 acres, with 4,700 feet of the park situated along the river, making it perfect for water sports and swimming. You can do some boating, windsurfing, and paddleboarding right from the beach (above). There are also picnic tables where you can enjoy your lunch in the sunshine and a campground if you want to stay overnight.

However, there is more to this area than just outdoor activities. Just beyond the park is the Maryhill Museum, featuring the art collection from Samuel Hill, grandson of a railway tycoon. Inside you'll find an interesting collection of works from Rodin and donations from Queen Marie of Romania. Hill also built the nearby Stonehenge replica that serves as a memorial to those who died fighting in WWI. It's an eclectic mix of activities that you have to experience if you're visiting Washington state. The closest major airport to Maryhill State Park is Portland International Airport, with its beautiful architecture. It's around 100 miles from the park, so you'll definitely need a car.