Ohio's New York-Style Bistro Is A Foodie Destination Worth The Drive With Delicious Eats And A Lovely Atmosphere
Columbus, Ohio, has built a dining scene shaped by global flavors, sparking nationwide curiosity. One restaurant located in German Village brings a sense of home to a rather international neighborhood. Since the early 1980s, Lindey's has operated as a New York-style bistro in this Midwest city. With its wooden double doors, angular building shape, dark interior flooring, and enchanting terrace, the space alone looks as though it were ripped out of the Upper East Side. In fact, the building is almost reminiscent in shape to the iconic Flatiron Building, while the terrace mirrors the same vibe as Gramercy Park. Lindey's red-brick exterior and industrial-style railings transport travelers to the Big Apple, all while being in a village settled by German settlers — talk about a melting pot!
Lindey's isn't just known for its lovely ambiance, but it's also stayed consistently popular for its flavor-packed plates, garnering a 4.6-star rating on Google reviews with more than 2,800 submissions. "This is my favorite restaurant in Columbus, and one of my favorite restaurants in general," one guest mentioned, complimenting the food, atmosphere, and service. At Lindey's, the bistro experience is classic: Family-owned, a moody interior, white tablecloths, and a terrace that fills quickly — both upstairs and downstairs.
The guest experience at culinary recognition
The guest experience at Lindey's leans into the same refined New York discernment that is reflected in its design. From the minute customers step inside, they're presented with a chic bar with green plush bar stools and softly lit, detailed fixtures overhead. The layout unfolds with three dining rooms, an upstairs and downstairs patio, as well as private rooms for business meetings. The Gatsby-inspired environment sets the tone for diners looking for an elegant space to eat ... or close a deal. The patio's romantic central fountain sets the tone for an intimate date night, even winning "Best Date Night Restaurant" from the ColumBEST Awards. The restaurant has also been nationally recognized, receiving a 2025 James Beard nomination in the "American Classics" category, and winning a 2020 Diner's Choice on OpenTable (via Lindey's). The Columbus Dispatcher even claims it's worthy of national consideration.
As per reviews, guests mention standout menu items, like the beef carpaccio, featured cut steaks, market fish, and key lime pie. "We usually start with a cocktail before moving on to the Carpaccio, which I highly recommend," one reviewer noted, encouraging not to skip a course. While price points remain medium-to-high, Lindey's has a happy hour that lists select plates and cocktails at half price. Lindey's is the perfect smart-casual dining option after a long day discovering scenic Columbus suburbs with charming boutiques, or even a post-Distillery Trail stop. It's one of those places worth the drive — unless you did the distillery trail first ... then make sure to call a cab!