Ohio's New York-Style Bistro Is A Foodie Destination Worth The Drive With Delicious Eats And A Lovely Atmosphere

Columbus, Ohio, has built a dining scene shaped by global flavors, sparking nationwide curiosity. One restaurant located in German Village brings a sense of home to a rather international neighborhood. Since the early 1980s, Lindey's has operated as a New York-style bistro in this Midwest city. With its wooden double doors, angular building shape, dark interior flooring, and enchanting terrace, the space alone looks as though it were ripped out of the Upper East Side. In fact, the building is almost reminiscent in shape to the iconic Flatiron Building, while the terrace mirrors the same vibe as Gramercy Park. Lindey's red-brick exterior and industrial-style railings transport travelers to the Big Apple, all while being in a village settled by German settlers — talk about a melting pot!

Lindey's isn't just known for its lovely ambiance, but it's also stayed consistently popular for its flavor-packed plates, garnering a 4.6-star rating on Google reviews with more than 2,800 submissions. "This is my favorite restaurant in Columbus, and one of my favorite restaurants in general," one guest mentioned, complimenting the food, atmosphere, and service. At Lindey's, the bistro experience is classic: Family-owned, a moody interior, white tablecloths, and a terrace that fills quickly — both upstairs and downstairs.