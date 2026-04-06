Between Sacramento And Portland Is An Artsy City Escape With Boutiques, Coffee Shops, And A Historic Downtown
While the upper West Coast may be known for its rugged Pacific shoreline, deep forests, and active volcanoes, which can be experienced via this scenic byway traversing breathtaking wilderness, mountains, and wetlands, it's also home to some of the country's coolest towns. From the outdoorsy, college vibes of Ashland, Oregon, to this underrated charmer on Washington's coast, this region of the country is dotted with little burgs bursting with local culture and natural scenery. Yreka (pronounced "Why-REE-kuh"), California, is no exception.
Situated in the shadow of Mt. Shasta and 22 miles south of the Oregon state line, Yreka is known both for its beautiful surroundings and funky small town charm. Founded as an outpost during the California Gold Rush, it also boasts plenty of history, with over 70 houses built before 1900 and a downtown core that still reflects its boomtown past. That said, Yreka is no museum piece. Today's town is also home to galleries, funky shops, and hip cafes that infuse this once rough-and-tumble mining settlement with a bit of fun, color, and sophistication. Located just off Interstate 5, Yreka is easy to visit, making it an ideal stop off when traveling between Sacramento, California, and Portland, Oregon. That said, if Yreka is the goal, start at the Sacremento International Airport; it's about 100 miles closer than starting at the Portland International Airport.
Witness Yreka's enthralling history through a walking tour
Yreka traces its roots back to 1851, when a prospector discovered gold in the area, which expanded the California Gold Rush into the far northern reaches of the state. A boomtown sprang up, and the residents settled on "Yreka" after going through several name changes. This Gold Rush history is on display in Yreka's downtown, especially on Miner Street, which is home to historic buildings along with placards describing their significance. Make sure to stop in at the Franco-American Hotel, a colorful building featuring an impressive 167-foot frontage. While no longer a functioning hotel, it's home to local businesses, along with a museum on the second floor that, in addition to local memorabilia, features an impressive collection of dolls. "A must see in Yreka," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor. "A marvelous collection of antiques that will delight you. Carve out an hour to really enjoy the experience."
Most of Yreka's history can be experienced on a self-guided walking tour. Along with Miner Street, this includes strolling through the surrounding neighborhood, which is home to scores of gorgeous Victorian houses. Also, don't miss the Siskiyou County Museum. Opened in 1951, this historical building houses tools, personal effects, and photos that illuminate the area's pioneer and Gold Rush history, as well an array of artifacts from local indigenous tribes. There is also information on the movement — which began in 1942 — to establish the new state of Jefferson in northern California and southern Oregon, with Yreka as its capital.
Soak up the arty vibes of Yreka
With around 7,600 residents (via World Population Review), Yreka definitely qualifies as a small town. However, it still harnesses plenty of creative energy and culture, especially as seen in local businesses and other establishments. Liberty Arts Gallery features works by local painters and sculptures, while also conducting workshops and providing studio space for the community. For those in the market for something unique, Lona Maes is a women's boutique with stylish clothing, along with accessories such as jewelry and bags. Meanwhile, Broadway Gifts features eclectic and curated items from around the world.
You can also find some good spots to grab a cup of joe in Yreka. Satisfy your caffeine fix while browsing through paperbacks and other tomes at family-owned Zephyr Books and Coffee, which features locally roasted beans from Northbound Coffee Roasters. Golden Rush Espresso focuses on only using the highest-quality ingredients and paying attention to details. "I absolutely love this place," raved one customer on Google Reviews, "hands down the best coffee shop in Siskiyou County!!!"
One of Yreka's top selling points is the scenic country it calls home. A great place to experience this is Greenhorn Park. Situated on the edge of town, this 500-acre reserve surrounds the Greenhorn Reservoir and offers hiking and biking trails, fishing, picnic areas, horseshoe pits, as well as old mining machinery and a tiny ghost town. It's also where Yreka holds some major events, including its annual Fourth of July celebration. For more of northern California's allure, check out the Sunshine State's largest man-made lake with miles of shoreline camping, caverns, and houseboat rentals.