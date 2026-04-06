Between Sacramento And Portland Is An Artsy City Escape With Boutiques, Coffee Shops, And A Historic Downtown

While the upper West Coast may be known for its rugged Pacific shoreline, deep forests, and active volcanoes, which can be experienced via this scenic byway traversing breathtaking wilderness, mountains, and wetlands, it's also home to some of the country's coolest towns. From the outdoorsy, college vibes of Ashland, Oregon, to this underrated charmer on Washington's coast, this region of the country is dotted with little burgs bursting with local culture and natural scenery. Yreka (pronounced "Why-REE-kuh"), California, is no exception.

Situated in the shadow of Mt. Shasta and 22 miles south of the Oregon state line, Yreka is known both for its beautiful surroundings and funky small town charm. Founded as an outpost during the California Gold Rush, it also boasts plenty of history, with over 70 houses built before 1900 and a downtown core that still reflects its boomtown past. That said, Yreka is no museum piece. Today's town is also home to galleries, funky shops, and hip cafes that infuse this once rough-and-tumble mining settlement with a bit of fun, color, and sophistication. Located just off Interstate 5, Yreka is easy to visit, making it an ideal stop off when traveling between Sacramento, California, and Portland, Oregon. That said, if Yreka is the goal, start at the Sacremento International Airport; it's about 100 miles closer than starting at the Portland International Airport.