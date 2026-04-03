Indiana's Once-Thriving Steel City Is Writing A Fresh Chapter With Downtown Revival And Buzzing Potential

Gary, Indiana; Mobile, Alabama; Phoenix, Arizona; and Bismarck, North Dakota — Neal McCoy sang about all of these cities in his 1990s song "The Shake," yet only one was once a thriving steel city that served as a symbol of American industry. While the industry has declined in Gary, Indiana, its legacy still defines the skyline. Today's story is less about what was lost and more about what's being rebuilt. Gary is undergoing a major revitalization campaign, with the downtown area as the main focus. Fairport, New York is often called the "Crown Jewel of the Erie Canal", but Gary was once the crown jewel of northwest Indiana, when its downtown was filled with shops, entertainment, and a buzzing energy. Now, alongside the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, city leaders are working to bring that vibrancy back.

Gary sits on the southern edge of Lake Michigan and is under an hour's drive from Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports, though Gary also has its own regional airport with growing service options. By car, it's an easy drive via I-90 or I-94, and close to I-80, making this a convenient addition to any Great Lakes road trip; especially if you've ever wondered just how deep the Great Lakes really are.