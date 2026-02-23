Forget The Field Museum, These Are The 5 Most Underrated Museums Worth Visiting In Chicago, According To Locals
Chicago is home to some of the country's best museums, like the Field Museum and the Art Institute of Chicago. While these museums are certainly worth a visit, a smaller and more underrated museum can offer a unique experience with one-of-a-kind exhibits and fewer crowds. There are over 60 museums within the city, so it's well worth exploring beyond the handful that are most frequently recommended to tourists, especially if it's not your first time visiting Chicago. (However, you should skip "immersive art museums" like WNDR Museum, the most disappointing tourist trap in Chicago, according to Reddit.)
As a Chicago transplant, some of my personal favorite museums in Chicago are the more under-the-radar gems, like the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen, one of the world's "coolest neighborhoods" overflowing with art, and the International Museum of Surgical Science, a lakeside mansion turned medical museum. In addition to drawing on my personal experience, I researched suggestions from reliable national and local publications, as well as reviewed social media discussions on Reddit and Facebook. I cross-referenced frequently featured museums with Google and Tripadvisor reviews to compile this list of the five most underrated museums worth visiting in Chicago.
The National Museum of Mexican Art
Located in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA) is home to one of the largest Mexican art collections in the United States. Founded in 1982, the museum's mission is to "stimulate knowledge and appreciation of Mexican art and culture from both sides of the border." The permanent collection spans over 3,000 years, from ancient Mexico to present-day artworks. The museum shop Tienda Tzintzuntzán is also worth a visit: It features handmade artwork, jewelry, and gifts sourced from different regions of Mexico.
NMMA has been highlighted by publications including Lonely Planet, which featured it on a list of "Chicago's most peculiar museums" (thanks to a mural that incorporates bodily fluids and the "psychedelic op art canvases") and Go Chicago, which called it a "hidden gem" that "deserves to receive more attention than it does." Reviews are strong: the museum has a 4.8 average on Google reviews, a 4.6 average on Tripadvisor, and a 4.7 average on Yelp. Admission is free, and the museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors usually spend an hour or two at the museum. There is a parking lot with a fee of $3 per hour, and the museum is also close to public transportation (car-free visitors can take the Damen stop on the Pink Line, the Number 50 bus to 19th Street, or the Number 9 bus to 18th Street).
Along with the stunning collection in the museum itself (the annual Día de Muertos exhibit is a frequently-mentioned favorite), reviewers praise the museum's proximity to the nearby murals, restaurants, and galleries in the Pilsen neighborhood. One Evanston-based (Evanston is a suburb of Chicago) Yelp reviewer calls the museum "a huge Chicago asset and the only certified Mexican Art Museum in this country," adding, "And while you are there be sure to take a leisurely drive around Pilsen to check out the incredible street art."
The Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures
In Hyde Park, you'll find the University of Chicago's Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures (ISAC), a research center for the study of ancient civilizations. It contains around 350,000 artifacts (with around 5,000 on display at a time), including ancient Sumerian statues and a huge statue of King Tutankhamun. The gift shop features unique items like a plushie inscribed with a Sumerian riddle and earrings featuring the Egyptian goddess Bastet.
The museum has been dubbed a "surprising gem" by Atlas Obscura, which adds, "Wandering through these treasures, you will half expect to see Indiana Jones around the corner," and Choose Chicago has named it one of the most unique Chicago museums that locals love. Reviews are similarly strong, with a 4.9 average on Google reviews, a 4.6 on Yelp, and a 4.7 on Tripadvisor. One Chicago-based Yelp reviewer calls it "one of my favorite museums in Chicago," adding that it contains "some of the most interesting and beautiful artifacts you'll find in any museum in the United States."
The museum has a suggested admission fee of $15 for adults. It's open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and closed on Monday. Visitors often spend up to two hours at the museum. Parking is not available on-site, but there is a public parking garage nearby for a fee. The museum is easily accessible via public transportation via the Number 6 bus or the METRA to the 57th Street stop. ISAC is nestled within the University of Chicago's Hyde Park campus, with many buildings open to the public. Additionally, it's just a few minutes' walk from Midway Plaisance Park, created by the same designers of New York's Central Park. You'll find several other interesting museums in Hyde Park, too, including the DuSable Black History Museum and the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.
International Museum of Surgical Science
In Gold Coast, an elegant Chicago neighborhood with old-world charm, you'll find the International Museum of Surgical Science, North America's only museum solely dedicated to surgery; it is a division of the International College of Surgeons (ICS). Housed in a historic four-story mansion, the museum includes over 10,000 square feet of exhibits on the history of surgery, including artifacts such as trepanned skulls and amputation saws. A quirky gift shop sells curiosities like a spine-shaped keychain and an iron lung enamel pin.
The International Museum of Surgical Science has been recommended by Atlas Obscura, which calls it "macabre and information-packed," and Go Chicago, which calls it "a fascinating place." It's also a favorite among Reddit's r/Chicago. One Chicago-based Redditor calls it "my fave lesser attended museum. So many bone saws." On Google reviews, the museum has a 4.5 average, with a 3.9 on Tripadvisor and a 4.1 on Yelp. "This museum is a hidden gem in Chicago," writes one Chicago-based Yelp reviewer. "It's located in the Gold Coast in a beautiful lakefront mansion, and it's worth a visit just to see the building itself. But the museum's collections are the main draw, and they are absolutely fascinating."
Adult admission is $25 (with discounts available for students, educators, senior citizens, and members of the military), and hours of operation are typically 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Generally, visitors spend one to two hours at the museum. There is no on-site parking, and nearby lots typically range from $9-17. There are several public transit options nearby, including the Number 151 bus, the Clark/Division stop on the Red Line, and the Sedgwick stop on the Brown Line and Purple Line Express. You'll find several other historic gems near the Gold Coast neighborhood, including Chicago's famous Wooden Alley for a one-of-a-kind glimpse back in time, the Chicago History Museum, and Lincoln Park, Chicago's largest park.
McCormick Bridgehouse and Chicago River Museum
Many tourists know about the Chicago Riverwalk, the pedestrian walkway through downtown Chicago along the Chicago River. But not many know about the McCormick Bridgehouse and Chicago River Museum, which has its entrance on the Riverwalk and offers unique views of the city. The southwest tower of Chicago's Michigan Avenue Bridge contains a five-story museum; it's the only bridgehouse currently open to the public. Inside, visitors see the bridge's gear room, which powers the famous raising of the bridge, as well as exhibits on the Chicago River and Chicago's history. The top of the bridgehouse offers panoramic views of downtown Chicago and the Chicago River.
The Chicago Star has highlighted the McCormick Bridgehouse and Chicago River Museum as one of the city's best "offbeat museums," and Lonely Planet describes it as "hidden in plain sight." The museum has a 4.6 average on Google reviews, a 4.3 on Tripadvisor, and a 4.5 on Yelp. "I have lived in Chicago all my life, born and bred, and I am a lover of all of the bridges in our town. I had no idea about this museum," writes one Chicago-based Yelp reviewer, describing their visits as "truly magical."
General admission to the museum is free, with a suggested donation of $8 per adult. Visitors can also purchase a $15 ticket to watch a bridge lift in action; reservations are required. The museum is open seasonally from May through October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday. People typically spend less than one hour exploring the museum. There is no on-site parking; the best way to reach the museum is via public transportation. Millennium Station is just a few blocks away, as are many Michigan Avenue bus stops. The McCormick Bridgehouse and Chicago River Museum is located in the heart of downtown Chicago. Along with the Riverwalk, many of Chicago's top tourist attractions can be found nearby, including Millennium Park and the Bean sculpture, Navy Pier, and the Art Institute of Chicago.
Chicago Fed's Money Museum
In Chicago's Financial District in the Loop, inside the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, you'll find the fascinating Money Museum. This small museum features quirky economics-focused exhibits, including a giant cube made out of one million $1 bills (above). Along with currency displays, visitors can participate in activities such as learning how to tell if currency is counterfeit. You're technically "paid" for visiting the museum with a souvenir bag of shredded cash (good luck finding a place to use it, though).
Atlas Obscura praises the museum's "zany exhibits" that show "the lighter side of cold, hard cash," while the Chicago Star names it one of the city's "offbeat museums." It's also a Reddit favorite. "I'm honestly surprised more people don't visit the Money Museum at the Federal Reserve!" writes one Redditor on r/Chicago. On review sites, the Money Museum has a 4.7 on Google reviews, a 4.6 on Tripadvisor, and a 4.7 on Yelp. One Chicago-based Tripadvisor reviewer calls it a "top-notch museum in the heart of downtown Chicago" and "a hidden gem in terms of historical greatness in the city." An Illinois-based Yelp reviewer points out that while the museum is not a good fit for young kids, tweens and teens enjoy it: "The finding counterfeit money identification and understanding inflation was a hit," she writes, adding, "While you are in there, you can't help but think of Austin Powers/Dr. Evil saying 'One Million Dollars' while trying to run away with the million dollar cube."
Museum admission is free. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Federal Reserve Holidays. Adult visitors need to show a government-issued photo ID, and all visitors must go through a security screening. Visitors typically spend one to two hours at the museum. There is no on-site parking; nearby public transportation options include Quincy Station on the Brown, Orange, Purple, and Pink Lines, and many bus stops. The Money Museum is located in the Loop, so it's a short walk away from many Chicago tourist sites, including Willis Tower, Millennium Park, and the Rookery Building (with a lobby designed by Frank Lloyd Wright).
Methodology
In addition to my personal experience as a museum-loving Chicago resident (and visiting the city before I moved here), I researched suggestions from reliable national travel publications such as Atlas Obscura and Lonely Planet, as well as local publications including Choose Chicago, the Chicago Star, and Go Chicago. I also reviewed social media discussions on Reddit and Facebook.
In particular, I sought out museums that are frequently described using terms such as "underrated," "hidden gem," "unique," "little-known," "offbeat," and "unusual." Then, I cross-referenced frequently featured museums with Google and Tripadvisor to confirm that they are unique and high-quality. Finally, I selected five museums from both my personal favorites and those with the best reviews to compile this list of underrated museums worth visiting in Chicago.