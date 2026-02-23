Forget The Field Museum, These Are The 5 Most Underrated Museums Worth Visiting In Chicago, According To Locals

Located in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA) is home to one of the largest Mexican art collections in the United States. Founded in 1982, the museum's mission is to "stimulate knowledge and appreciation of Mexican art and culture from both sides of the border." The permanent collection spans over 3,000 years, from ancient Mexico to present-day artworks. The museum shop Tienda Tzintzuntzán is also worth a visit: It features handmade artwork, jewelry, and gifts sourced from different regions of Mexico.

NMMA has been highlighted by publications including Lonely Planet, which featured it on a list of "Chicago's most peculiar museums" (thanks to a mural that incorporates bodily fluids and the "psychedelic op art canvases") and Go Chicago, which called it a "hidden gem" that "deserves to receive more attention than it does." Reviews are strong: the museum has a 4.8 average on Google reviews, a 4.6 average on Tripadvisor, and a 4.7 average on Yelp. Admission is free, and the museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors usually spend an hour or two at the museum. There is a parking lot with a fee of $3 per hour, and the museum is also close to public transportation (car-free visitors can take the Damen stop on the Pink Line, the Number 50 bus to 19th Street, or the Number 9 bus to 18th Street).

Along with the stunning collection in the museum itself (the annual Día de Muertos exhibit is a frequently-mentioned favorite), reviewers praise the museum's proximity to the nearby murals, restaurants, and galleries in the Pilsen neighborhood. One Evanston-based (Evanston is a suburb of Chicago) Yelp reviewer calls the museum "a huge Chicago asset and the only certified Mexican Art Museum in this country," adding, "And while you are there be sure to take a leisurely drive around Pilsen to check out the incredible street art."