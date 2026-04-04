5 Travel Perks You Didn't Realize Come With Your Costco Membership

With grocery prices rising year after year, it's no wonder everyone is looking for smarter ways to stretch their dollars. Take the iconic Costco membership: For an upfront fee starting at just over $50, you get access to a wide range of warehouse savings — from bulk groceries and household staples to electronics, seasonal items, and the legendary $1.50 hot dog-and-drink combo. But here's something many shoppers don't realize: the same red-and-white card also unlocks access to a full travel booking platform, Costco Travel, with its own set of deals and perks that go far beyond the store shelves.

Members of the popular wholesale giant — the third-largest retailer in the United States after Amazon and Walmart — can take advantage of a wide range of Costco Travel deals, including vacation packages, cruises, hotel stays, and rental cars. Many of these even come with negotiated rates and added perks not always available on traditional booking sites, such as resort credits, complimentary breakfasts, transportation benefits, or post-trip rewards like Costco Shop Cards. The platform is user-friendly, too. It's structured around major categories – special deals, cruises, hotel bundles, theme parks, specialty trips, and car rentals — making it easier to compare packages and select options that fit your travel style and budget. As it continues to evolve, several updates are also on the way. Here are the three main changes that are coming to Costco Travel in 2026.

But how do these deals stack up in terms of cost? According to discussions among travelers on Reddit and in Facebook groups, many users report that Costco's vacation packages offer competitive pricing and are among the cheapest ways to book a trip. But beyond competitive pricing and bundled deals, Costco Travel apparently also comes with a number of lesser-known perks that many members overlook. Here are the most surprising ones.