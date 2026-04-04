5 Travel Perks You Didn't Realize Come With Your Costco Membership
With grocery prices rising year after year, it's no wonder everyone is looking for smarter ways to stretch their dollars. Take the iconic Costco membership: For an upfront fee starting at just over $50, you get access to a wide range of warehouse savings — from bulk groceries and household staples to electronics, seasonal items, and the legendary $1.50 hot dog-and-drink combo. But here's something many shoppers don't realize: the same red-and-white card also unlocks access to a full travel booking platform, Costco Travel, with its own set of deals and perks that go far beyond the store shelves.
Members of the popular wholesale giant — the third-largest retailer in the United States after Amazon and Walmart — can take advantage of a wide range of Costco Travel deals, including vacation packages, cruises, hotel stays, and rental cars. Many of these even come with negotiated rates and added perks not always available on traditional booking sites, such as resort credits, complimentary breakfasts, transportation benefits, or post-trip rewards like Costco Shop Cards. The platform is user-friendly, too. It's structured around major categories – special deals, cruises, hotel bundles, theme parks, specialty trips, and car rentals — making it easier to compare packages and select options that fit your travel style and budget. As it continues to evolve, several updates are also on the way. Here are the three main changes that are coming to Costco Travel in 2026.
But how do these deals stack up in terms of cost? According to discussions among travelers on Reddit and in Facebook groups, many users report that Costco's vacation packages offer competitive pricing and are among the cheapest ways to book a trip. But beyond competitive pricing and bundled deals, Costco Travel apparently also comes with a number of lesser-known perks that many members overlook. Here are the most surprising ones.
Take advantage of curated vacation packages and 'more stay, less pay' deals
Costco vacation packages are designed to maximize value. Thanks to its massive membership base, the Washington-based retailer has the purchasing power to negotiate directly with travel providers, allowing access to bundled offers that may not appear elsewhere. While the platform doesn't allow users to book standalone flights – which may limit flexibility for travelers with specific schedules — the overall value can still be strong. For extra convenience, look out for "more stay, less pay" deals, typically structured as "stay 3 nights, pay for 2" or "stay 5 nights, pay for 4," effectively adding extra nights at no additional cost.
Having access to pre-built packages can also save time and reduce planning stress. Instead of comparing dozens of flight and hotel combinations across multiple sites, travelers can choose from curated bundles that already combine key components. That said, some Reddit users recommend double-checking individual rates to ensure the package truly offers savings.
The platform also takes the guesswork out of hotel fees. On many booking sites, resort fees — which can cover amenities like Wi-Fi, gym access, or beach equipment — may only appear at checkout or upon arrival. These fees often range from $30 to $50 per night and can even go over $100 at luxury properties. With Costco Travel, most fees are included in the listed price, providing a clearer view and more realistic final cost (with Las Vegas properties often being the exception).
Earn post-trip Costco Shop Cards that act as a travel rebate
The benefits of booking through Costco Travel can extend beyond your trip. Some packages include a Costco Shop Card, issued after travel is completed, that functions as a rebate on your booking. It's essentially a refund mechanism that returns a portion of your travel spend in a form you can use long after your luggage has been unpacked. Unlike upfront discounts, these cards are typically sent via email within 10 to 30 days after your trip begins and can be used for purchases at Costco warehouses in the U.S. and Canada or online at Costco.com. Exceptions may apply, including gas stations and certain in-store services.
Rather than being limited to travel expenses, the rebate can be spent on essential purchases like groceries, electronics, or household goods, spreading that value into your everyday life. There's also a psychological advantage embedded in this structure: The anticipation of a post-trip reward can make the entire booking process feel more satisfying and worthwhile.
Discover new products and destinations through your Costco membership
You might not know it yet, but your Costco membership — quite literally — travels with you. Even if your membership card is issued in the United States, it can be used at over 900 Costco warehouses worldwide without needing to purchase a local membership. This means you can access familiar products abroad (think the iconic Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken), though pricing and product availability may vary by location.
At the same time, international Costco locations often carry region-specific items you won't find at home. For example, some European locations stock locally produced goods. You can indulge in the legendary Kirkland chocolate-covered crêpe teatime biscuits, made in France, at one of 29 Costcos across the U.K. When in Spain, you can try the legendary Iberico Jamón – premium cured ham produced in southwestern Spain, mainly in Andalusia and Extremadura – sold at the Sevilla warehouse.
This sense of discovery also extends to Costco Travel, which may become your best friend if you love the thrill of exploring new places but don't necessarily have a fixed itinerary or a bucket-list destination. By browsing Weekly Featured Deals and limited-time offers, you may come across destinations you hadn't originally considered, including these 10 hidden vacation gems you didn't know can be booked through Costco Travel. The "Member Favorites" section also highlights packages and cruises with strong ratings from Costco members.
Protect your trip with Costco Travel and car insurance
Your Costco membership can unlock epic vacation deals, but did you know it can also have your back when things go sideways? That's right. Costco Travel also offers access to travel insurance plans that can cover domestic and international trips, including cruises and road travel. While you don't have to book a Costco vacation package to take advantage of them, if you opt for any of the bundles featured on the platform, you can simply add the insurance during the booking process without leaving the website or spending hours finding the most convenient plan. This is because the insurance deals are offered through highly rated global insurers such as Cover-More, part of the Zurich Insurance Group.
Travel insurance can help cover unexpected disruptions, such as cancellations, missed connections, or medical emergencies abroad. Costs vary based on factors like age, destination, and trip length, but plans often include coverage for trip interruptions, delayed or lost luggage, and emergency medical care. Coverage limits and benefits also vary by location, and certain features — such as waivers for preexisting conditions — may not be available in all states, including New York. Optional add-ons like "cancel for any reason" (CFAR) coverage or additional rental car protection may also be available.
While many Costco members highlight the efficiency and convenience of Costco travel insurance, it's important to remember that it is not a substitute for full health insurance. It can help you handle unexpected, short-term emergencies during a trip, but if you're visiting countries with high healthcare costs, relying on travel insurance alone may not be sufficient for extended stays or ongoing care (in these cases, it might be useful to consider purchasing visitor insurance).
Hit the road with your Costco membership
Costco membership perks extend to road travel as well. Through Costco Travel, you can access discounted car rentals from major providers like Avis, Alamo, Budget, and Enterprise. What's more, your red-and-white card also allows you to unlock some exclusive car-related perks that can truly be game-changers if you are planning a road trip.
For instance, the Costco Auto Program offers pre-negotiated pricing on select vehicles, along with potential incentives that vary by model. For everyday driving, Costco operates more than 700 gas stations, where you can fill your tank with competitively priced fuel. In addition, members with the Costco Anywhere Visa Card can enjoy elevated cash-back rewards on fuel purchases, though rates and caps may vary.
Even purchasing a new set of tires can become a money-saving experience thanks to Costco's dedicated services. These include everything that can help prolong the lifespan of your wheels, from free installation to regular maintenance and, for the first five years, any necessary replacements and repairs covered by the Road Hazard Warranty. You also get access to complimentary air or nitrogen inflation stations at select locations.