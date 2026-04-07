California's Astonishing Point Reyes Trail Has Wildflower Blooms And Sweeping Coastal Views
Northern California has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to gorgeous scenery. From the mountains and waterfalls of Yosemite National Park to the redwood forests of Eureka, the area is lovely. However, one place you may not be aware of is the uncrowded Point Reyes National Seashore. A couple of hours north of San Francisco, this spot features the Chimney Rock Trail, which offers coastal views and is relatively easy to enjoy. There are wildflower blooms all over this trail, as well as wildlife like elk, gray whales, and elephant seals to view.
One reviewer on AllTrails, who went in March 2026, says, "My favorite trails at Point Reyes! Elephant seals, elk, voles, many birds, some wildflowers, beautiful green hills, sandy bluffs, and an incredible ocean view. Very windy but so gorgeous and picturesque." Though this reviewer didn't see the gray whales that swim past here from March through May, they can sometimes be spotted, so bring your binoculars. Point Reyes is a little over 70 miles from both Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (one of the least crowded in America) and San Francisco International Airport, so you'll need a car to get here. There is a free parking lot for 20 vehicles, but it does fill up, so make sure to arrive early. There is no fee to enter the park.
All about the Chimney Rock Trail in Point Reyes National Seashore in California
The Chimney Rock Trail, on the eastern spur of the Point Reyes Headlands, is a bit under 2 miles out and back, and it has around 160 feet of elevation gain. It's kid-friendly, though dogs need to stay at home. You'll also find pit toilets conveniently at the trailhead. There is a turnoff for the trail at the end of the park, and when you get there, you'll see a sign for the trail with a listing of some of the wildflowers you may spot from February through August. You can spy sun cups, coast Indian paintbrush, coastal larkspur, dwarf checkermallow, western blue-eyed grass, field chickweed, and more.
As you walk along the trail, you'll have a beautiful view of Drakes Bay and the Pacific Ocean. At the end, you'll be able to see Chimney Rock itself out in the water. However, make sure you look out on both sides, as you can also see the historic Chimney Rock Lifeboat Station that was established in 1890 to help save people who became shipwrecked on the coast.
When planning your Chimney Rock hike, make sure you gas up your car, because the closest station is around 20 miles away. There is little cell service, so tell people where you're going to be. Additionally, make sure to bring water and snacks, as well as dressing in layers. It does get foggy and windy on the cliff. Finally, while you're visiting the Point Reyes National Seashore, don't miss another spectacular trail. The Tomales Point Trail almost guarantees you an elk sighting.