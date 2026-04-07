California's Astonishing Point Reyes Trail Has Wildflower Blooms And Sweeping Coastal Views

The Chimney Rock Trail, on the eastern spur of the Point Reyes Headlands, is a bit under 2 miles out and back, and it has around 160 feet of elevation gain. It's kid-friendly, though dogs need to stay at home. You'll also find pit toilets conveniently at the trailhead. There is a turnoff for the trail at the end of the park, and when you get there, you'll see a sign for the trail with a listing of some of the wildflowers you may spot from February through August. You can spy sun cups, coast Indian paintbrush, coastal larkspur, dwarf checkermallow, western blue-eyed grass, field chickweed, and more.

As you walk along the trail, you'll have a beautiful view of Drakes Bay and the Pacific Ocean. At the end, you'll be able to see Chimney Rock itself out in the water. However, make sure you look out on both sides, as you can also see the historic Chimney Rock Lifeboat Station that was established in 1890 to help save people who became shipwrecked on the coast.

When planning your Chimney Rock hike, make sure you gas up your car, because the closest station is around 20 miles away. There is little cell service, so tell people where you're going to be. Additionally, make sure to bring water and snacks, as well as dressing in layers. It does get foggy and windy on the cliff. Finally, while you're visiting the Point Reyes National Seashore, don't miss another spectacular trail. The Tomales Point Trail almost guarantees you an elk sighting.