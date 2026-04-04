Between South Bend And Toledo Is Ohio's 'Fountain City' With A Lively Entertainment District

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ohio has come into its own as a tourism destination over the last few years. The state welcomed a record 242 million visitors in 2024, beating the record set the previous year by more than 3 million. Many of those visitors are bound for large cities like the Midwest foodie capital of Columbus, or want to take in natural landmarks like the stunning rock formations of Cuyahoga Valley National Park. But Ohio is also dotted with charming small towns that make excellent off-the-beaten-path destinations, and Bryan, Ohio, is a prime example.

Bryan is a town of about 8,600 people located in the northwest corner of the state, about an hour's drive west of Toledo and roughly the same distance northeast of Fort Wayne, Indiana (which is also where you'll find the closest major airport, Fort Wayne International). It was founded in 1840 on land donated by its namesake, John A. Bryan, to serve as the seat of Williams County. The town's most prominent landmark is the French Baroque Williams County Courthouse, which first opened in 1891 and today serves as the centerpiece of Courthouse Square, Bryan's main hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Bryan has earned its fair share of accolades. It was ranked 30th in Norman Crampton's book "The 100 Best Small Towns in America," has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 35 straight years, and is a candy-lover's mecca, considered the Dum-Dums Capital of the World and the Candy Cane Capital of the World. These unique claims to fame, along with its welcoming charm and wealth of entertainment options, mean it has a lot to offer visitors.