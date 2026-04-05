Nevada's Rustic State Park Outside Las Vegas Is A Sprawling Ranch With Desert Trails And Historic Buildings

A desert city long known for its glittering lights, lively gambling tables, and flashy nightlife, Sin City is one of America's most thrilling destinations, welcoming more than 38 million visitors in 2025 alone. Although there are plenty of ways to have fun in Las Vegas without ever stepping foot in a casino, nature lovers will need to venture out to breathe deep and find stillness in this desert landscape. 30 minutes southwest of the city lies your answer: Spring Mountain Ranch State Park.

Just next door to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, where hikes wind through red Aztec sandstone cliffs, Spring Mountain Ranch offers a quiet, lesser-known escape from the inherent rush of Nevada's most extravagant city. Filled with desert trails and historic buildings, this rustic state park allows visitors to step back in time and learn about the people who lived there, as well as those passing through. Spring Mountain Ranch has a storied history, which involves fur trappers, cattle ranchers, and even celebrity ownership. Shaped by those who lived and worked in southern Nevada's sprawling desert, the ranch's history mirrors the ever-evolving nature of the American West.

It wasn't until 1973 that it officially became a state park. Three years later, Spring Mountain Ranch was deemed a site worth preserving with its inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. Now, the beautiful land is ours to explore.