New Hampshire's Sweet Mountain Hideaway Is An Outdoor Haven With Cool Caverns And Serene Trails

If the town of Rumney, New Hampshire, had only one impressive cliff, rock climbers would probably stop there on a road trip through the state. If this quaint New England town had 10 such cliffs, climbers would go out of their way to visit. But in all, Rumney boasts an astonishing 38 distinct rock walls, and visitors can pick from more than 1,000 established routes, making this one of the most beloved climbing destinations in New England. The faces are composed mostly of the stone known as schist, and their surfaces are attractively grainy and textured. Athletes of all skill levels can warm up on a wide range of boulders, and expert climbers can attempt Jaws II, a punishing overhang that's considered one of the toughest climbs east of the Rocky Mountains.

All this climbable stone has bestowed an outsized reputation on Rumney, a community of around 1,400 people on the edge of White Mountain National Forest. Swarms of climbers come here every summer, and they continue to trickle through during cold winters, thanks to impressive ice-climbing walls. Yet you don't need ropes and harnesses to enjoy this stunning region; there's hiking and camping aplenty for families and low-key outdoorspeople, plus a handful of eateries. For folks who want a geological adventure but aren't thrilled about heights, Polar Caves Park is a kid-friendly system of boulders and caves in the southeast corner of town. If you're already planning to unwind in one of the most romantic mountain regions New England has to offer, Rumney is a great place to start.