13 Spooky Caves To Visit In The US And Canada This Fall

Fall is one of the best times to crawl deep beneath the Earth's surface, and not just if you're preparing for hibernation. The cave is without a doubt one of the creepiest ecosystems on the planet, and the ideal destination for anyone who wants to embark on a spooky ghost tour.

Caves are home to creatures that thrive in darkness. One such creature has been at the heart of centuries of lore: the mighty bat. There are more than 150 species of bats in North America (though none of them are blood-sucking vampire bats — those are found in Central and South America). While you might occasionally see bats in your backyard, that pales in comparison to the experience of seeing swarms of thousands of them emerging from the mouth of a massive cave. Caves are also the home of nearly translucent salamanders and eyeless fish that add to the spookiness.

Don't worry, though, cave visitors are generally welcomed to view cave creatures from a safe distance. We've peered into the abyss for you to find some of the creepiest caves in the U.S. and Canada to add to your fall travel plans.