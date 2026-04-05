Ohio's Under-The-Radar Escape Is A Nature-Focused Community With A Scenic State Park

Sometimes you need the kind of getaway that doesn't involve busy itineraries or crowds, where you wake up to quiet surroundings, spend your days outdoors, and relax under starry skies in the evening. If you're craving that slower, nature-focused experience, you'll undoubtedly find it in small towns in the Midwest that offer the right balance of scenery and simplicity. And the small community of Nashport, Ohio, is just the place to experience this kind of peaceful escape.

Home to just about 400 residents, Nashport is all about nature: from rolling farmlands to woodlands, lakes, quiet rural roads, and a scenic state park that abounds with opportunities for adventure. For travelers seeking fresh air and serene views, this is the kind of place where you can wander through forest trails or just take in the calm of the countryside — similar to the town of Howard, another scenically rewarding and less-crowded destination in Ohio.

Located in agricultural Muskingum County, the community has roots dating back about two centuries — it was founded in 1827 and named after an early local figure, Captain Thomas Nash. In the 1960s, Dillon Dam was built as part of a regional flood-control project for the Muskingum and Ohio River Basin. The project created Dillon Lake, and the surrounding land later became Dillon State Park, turning the area into a scenic destination for boating, fishing, and hiking. Nashport is about an hour's drive from both the city of Columbus and John Glenn Columbus International Airport.