Ohio's Under-The-Radar Escape Is A Nature-Focused Community With A Scenic State Park
Sometimes you need the kind of getaway that doesn't involve busy itineraries or crowds, where you wake up to quiet surroundings, spend your days outdoors, and relax under starry skies in the evening. If you're craving that slower, nature-focused experience, you'll undoubtedly find it in small towns in the Midwest that offer the right balance of scenery and simplicity. And the small community of Nashport, Ohio, is just the place to experience this kind of peaceful escape.
Home to just about 400 residents, Nashport is all about nature: from rolling farmlands to woodlands, lakes, quiet rural roads, and a scenic state park that abounds with opportunities for adventure. For travelers seeking fresh air and serene views, this is the kind of place where you can wander through forest trails or just take in the calm of the countryside — similar to the town of Howard, another scenically rewarding and less-crowded destination in Ohio.
Located in agricultural Muskingum County, the community has roots dating back about two centuries — it was founded in 1827 and named after an early local figure, Captain Thomas Nash. In the 1960s, Dillon Dam was built as part of a regional flood-control project for the Muskingum and Ohio River Basin. The project created Dillon Lake, and the surrounding land later became Dillon State Park, turning the area into a scenic destination for boating, fishing, and hiking. Nashport is about an hour's drive from both the city of Columbus and John Glenn Columbus International Airport.
Dillon State Park offers scenic landscapes and outdoor adventure
Your trip to Nashport isn't complete without a visit to Dillon State Park, where the area's natural beauty unfolds with wooded hills, breathtaking valleys, and an expansive 1,560-acre lake. Just around seven minutes by car from the community, the park stretches across 2,285 acres. You can have quality time here exploring the lake's quiet coves, relaxing by the shoreline, or gazing at stars at night. The lake has two boat ramps with unlimited horsepower for motorized boats, plus quieter options like kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, which you can rent at the campground store. Anglers can find a variety of fish species like catfish, bass, bluegill, and crappie. An Ohio fishing license is required, which can be purchased online.
If you prefer land activities, the park has various trails offering shaded, forested paths and occasional views of the lake, as you hike, bike, or ride horses. You also get to spot wildlife such as deer, wild turkey, and even eagles. Hikers seeking an easy trail should head to the 2.8-mile Blackberry Ridge and Eagle Ridge Loop, which takes a little over an hour to complete. For a moderate challenge, Dillon Loop 2 is a 6.6-mile trail you should check out. Both trails provide a memorable experience, and the best time to hit the trails, according to AllTrails, is February through October. Generally, it's recommended to stay alert on the trails, as some reviews mention confusing markings; wear sturdy hiking shoes, and bring a map, enough water, and insect repellent.
The park also has more recreational opportunities like an archery range, a disc golf course, and a swimming beach. Summer at Dillon State Park can be busy, but it's perfect for enjoying the water. Spring and fall bring a quieter outdoor experience and the colors of the seasons, while winter turns the landscape into a snowy spot for sledding.
Lodging options and more things to do during your Nashport trip
Nashport's state park isn't the only way to enjoy time outdoors. In town, you can spend a day at Virtues Golf Club, a scenic par-72 course with stunning greens and views. Likewise, hikers can connect more with nature at the Dillon Wildlife Area. Good food isn't lacking here either: If you go golfing, the Overlook at Virtues Golf Club lets you have relaxed indoor and outdoor dining, with a welcoming fireplace and views of the course and surrounding nature from its floor-to-ceiling windows. Alternatively, stop in at The Clover Key for fresh baked goods, breakfast, or a burger — with 4.8 stars on Google Reviews, this place is a worthy local haunt.
Nashport's natural beauty is easy to enjoy when you stay overnight, with campsites and cabins surrounded by trees and peaceful landscapes. Dillon State Park has various accommodations including a family campground and equestrian campsites, with RV spaces, electric and non-electric sites, fire rings, and picnic tables. These sites can be booked six months in advance.
You can also rent a cabin up to a year ahead: Cook meals in a fully equipped kitchen, relax in a cozy living room, and enjoy amenities like air conditioning and linens. Away from the park, you can find private rentals and countryside stays that still keep you close to the attractions. Nature's Nook near Dillon Lake is a sleek three-bedroom cottage on Airbnb. Located in the countryside, it has a fully stocked kitchen and ample privacy, plus a patio with a fire pit, comfy couch, and Adirondack chairs where you can birdwatch and catch gorgeous sunsets over the woodland horizon. The property is a "guest favorite," with a 4.94 rating as of this writing. After your Nashport visit, check out another Ohio lake, Alum Creek Lake, just north of Columbus for a scenic escape.