Canada's Friendly Sunshine Coast City Is An Outdoor Playground Perfect For Hiking And Paddling
British Columbia has some 18,000 miles of coastline to explore, but one place you can't miss in the province is the Sunshine Coast, a majestic, artsy coastal district that offers mountains, beaches, and endless adventure. Leave the vibrant Canadian city of Vancouver behind and make the trek to the gorgeous destination of Powell River which is surrounded by natural beauty, including forests and lakes. In fact, you'll need to take two ferries to reach this remote town.
Powell River is a welcoming place with friendly locals. Powell River Realty notes the "strong sense of community" here, and 2% Realty Pacific Coast describes the town as "friendly and tight-knit," with festivals and events helping newbies connect with locals. One Redditor says of the area, "If you are open and friendly, people will reciprocate." Whether you're planning a move here or simply visiting, you'll likely find a warm reception in Powell River.
Besides its welcoming locals, Powell River has a range of other attractions, such as a top-notch microbrewery and interesting historic sites, like the Powell River Townsite, home to 400 original buildings; including the Patricia Theater, the oldest continuously operating movie theater in Canada. Of course, the real highlights here are the outdoor adventures and recreational activities available. Hiking, paddling, scuba diving, and rock climbing are all popular. To top it off, you might even spot interesting wildlife like sea lions, seals, and orcas.
Where to go hiking in Powell River, British Columbia
Powell River is the perfect basecamp for hiking adventures around the Sunshine Coast. The Sunshine Coast Trail is a 112-mile, multi-day trail traversing from Saltery Bay to Sarah Point. It happens to be the longest hut-to-hut hiking trail in Canada. If you don't have time to do the whole thing, the most popular section near Powell River is the Tin Hat Mountain hike. This segment can be done as a shortened 6-mile hike round-trip that takes about three hours to complete, though you can stay overnight in the hut, which is free and doesn't require a permit. Keep in mind that it can get busy during peak season and is essentially first come first serve.
There are plenty of other trails to hike around Powell River. Try the Willingdon Beach Trail, a 2.5-mile trail that's easily accessible and has lots of local history along the way, including information on the old logging industry. Hike the 1.7-mile Sea Walk for your best chance at spotting wildlife like sea lions, river otters, bald eagles, humpback whales, and dolphins. Inland Lake has an 8-mile circular gravel trail around the lake, while Gallagher Hill is a moderate, 3.8-mile route with great views at the end. Whichever route you choose, hikers will love exploring the great outdoors around Powell River.
Watersports in and around Powell River
Paddling is another fun activity in Powell River. You can get out on the water and go kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddle boarding. Rentals are available from Mitchell's, located south of the city on the Sunshine Coast Highway. Experienced adventurers can try the Qathet Canoe Route, a 35-mile route that takes an average of five days to complete and traverses eight lakes via five portages. If you'd rather not portage, take on the multi-day Powell Lake Loop, which goes around Goat Island. Powell Lake and Inland Lake are also great spots for paddling if you're only visiting for the day.
Some of Powell River's most interesting attractions are actually underwater. This is a hot spot for scuba diving, with 19 dive sites dotted around the area. Close to Willingdon Beach is YOGN-82, a former military ship that was sunk to create an artificial reef. Divers will also want to check out the Emerald Princess — a 575-pound mermaid statue located 60 feet underwater.
Powell River isn't the easiest place to get to, but it's well worth the journey. The closest major airport is Vancouver International Airport, ranked the number one airport in North America in 2025. The trip from Vancouver is about a four-hour drive and requires two ferries: Horseshoe Bay Ferry from West Vancouver to Langdale, and Earl's Cove to Saltery Bay. Having a vehicle is essential for visiting Powell River, and keep in mind that weather disruptions can affect ferry service.