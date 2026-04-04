Canada's Friendly Sunshine Coast City Is An Outdoor Playground Perfect For Hiking And Paddling

British Columbia has some 18,000 miles of coastline to explore, but one place you can't miss in the province is the Sunshine Coast, a majestic, artsy coastal district that offers mountains, beaches, and endless adventure. Leave the vibrant Canadian city of Vancouver behind and make the trek to the gorgeous destination of Powell River which is surrounded by natural beauty, including forests and lakes. In fact, you'll need to take two ferries to reach this remote town.

Powell River is a welcoming place with friendly locals. Powell River Realty notes the "strong sense of community" here, and 2% Realty Pacific Coast describes the town as "friendly and tight-knit," with festivals and events helping newbies connect with locals. One Redditor says of the area, "If you are open and friendly, people will reciprocate." Whether you're planning a move here or simply visiting, you'll likely find a warm reception in Powell River.

Besides its welcoming locals, Powell River has a range of other attractions, such as a top-notch microbrewery and interesting historic sites, like the Powell River Townsite, home to 400 original buildings; including the Patricia Theater, the oldest continuously operating movie theater in Canada. Of course, the real highlights here are the outdoor adventures and recreational activities available. Hiking, paddling, scuba diving, and rock climbing are all popular. To top it off, you might even spot interesting wildlife like sea lions, seals, and orcas.