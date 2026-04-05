Nestled Between Seattle And Tacoma Is A Scenic Washington State Park With A Lovely Beach, Camping, And Trails

You can hang out at Dash Point State Park for a few hours or have an extended outdoor adventure by booking a campsite. This charmer on Washington's coast has sites for tents and RVs with either full or partial hook-up capabilities. Both types come with access to restrooms with showers as well. If camping isn't your thing, there are cabins here, too. Regardless of choice, be sure to book in advance. This is especially true for the cabins, as there are only six of these in the park.

The beach at Dash Point State Park and the campgrounds are both close to the park's many hiking trails. From the parking lot near the beach, you can head out onto the Thames Creek Trailhead. This trek leads to the campgrounds, and along the way, you'll see the creek, wooden bridges, ferns, and other types of greenery that make the Pacific Northwest so lush and rainforest-like. The same can be said for Fern Alley Trail, also close to the campgrounds. Both trails are less than one mile in length, making them easy to fit into your Dash Point trip even if you don't stay long enough to camp.