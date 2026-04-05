North Carolina's Underrated Outer Banks Gateway Is A Friendly Community With Restaurants And Farmers Markets

Between being one of the most visited states in the U.S. and seeing a record surge in tourism, North Carolina has established itself as an exceptionally popular travel destination. With that said, there are still some hidden gems scattered around the state that remain mostly undiscovered by the masses. These are places that serve as a refuge from the overwhelming noise of Raleigh or Charlotte, while promising enough attractions to keep you hooked. That, plus a friendly community and gorgeous natural sights, is what you'll find in Moyock. It's a small hub that sits less than an hour away from many of the Outer Banks beaches, and it has everything you'd want from an understated getaway, from wildlife refuges and restaurants to farmers' markets and that classic small-town charm.

You'll find Moyock just south of the Virginia border, and thanks to North Carolina Highway 168 running straight through it, you get unrestricted access to some of both states' most beloved destinations. Norfolk, Virginia's bustling port town that hides a scenic waterfront garden with a striking pagoda and sunset views, is roughly half an hour away. This is also where you'll find the nearest major airport, located just over 31 miles north, though many travelers prefer to drive into town instead. Moyock isn't the most walkable place, and public transportation options aren't widely used, so having a car will make your experience that much more convenient. Even for fliers, transfers are usually expensive, so check your rental options before you come. Moyock also makes for the perfect base from where you can explore not only the Outer Banks, but some interesting small cities, too, so read on for a couple of great day trip recommendations.