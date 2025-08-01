Just Outside Norfolk Is A Walkable City Mixing Art, History, And Family-Friendly Fun On Virginia's Coast

A visit to Portsmouth, Virginia, will not disappoint with its vibrant public art, historic downtown, and adventures for the whole family. Portsmouth is a quaint city with a history rooted in its location as a seaport on Virginia's coast. It's a quick ferry ride from Norfolk and is a part of the metropolitan Hampton Roads.

Downtown is where most of the action happens, with multiple destinations within walking distance of each other. The historic downtown, Olde Towne, is a must-visit and is the first and oldest neighborhood in Portsmouth. The city had a significant part in the American Revolution and is one of the most historic seaports in the country. Another highlight is the seawall, where you'll get a great view of the Elizabeth River, and it hosts community events like the Seawall Music Festival.

That's not all there is to Portsmouth, as all around the city are public art murals, installations, and sculptures that capture the local arts scene. In the Cultural Arts District alone, there are already seven large murals to visit, with many more beyond Olde Towne. Other artworks around the city range from indoor and outdoor murals, both big and small sculptures, and installations. The little ones will also have a field day going around town. Take them to spots like the Children's Museum of Virginia, into the great outdoors at the Paradise Creek Nature Park, or visit LeMans Karting for some indoor go-karting.