Just Outside Norfolk Is A Walkable City Mixing Art, History, And Family-Friendly Fun On Virginia's Coast
A visit to Portsmouth, Virginia, will not disappoint with its vibrant public art, historic downtown, and adventures for the whole family. Portsmouth is a quaint city with a history rooted in its location as a seaport on Virginia's coast. It's a quick ferry ride from Norfolk and is a part of the metropolitan Hampton Roads.
Downtown is where most of the action happens, with multiple destinations within walking distance of each other. The historic downtown, Olde Towne, is a must-visit and is the first and oldest neighborhood in Portsmouth. The city had a significant part in the American Revolution and is one of the most historic seaports in the country. Another highlight is the seawall, where you'll get a great view of the Elizabeth River, and it hosts community events like the Seawall Music Festival.
That's not all there is to Portsmouth, as all around the city are public art murals, installations, and sculptures that capture the local arts scene. In the Cultural Arts District alone, there are already seven large murals to visit, with many more beyond Olde Towne. Other artworks around the city range from indoor and outdoor murals, both big and small sculptures, and installations. The little ones will also have a field day going around town. Take them to spots like the Children's Museum of Virginia, into the great outdoors at the Paradise Creek Nature Park, or visit LeMans Karting for some indoor go-karting.
Head to Olde Towne for history, art, and family fun
Take a trip down history lane by walking through downtown Portsmouth, whether it's reading all about the city's history in the different placards dotted around town or visiting one of the many museums. If you're staying away from the heat, museums like the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, Hill House Museum, or the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum are great indoor choices. Or you can take a stroll through town on your own to check out the architecture of Federal and Greek Revival style homes. There are also various guided tours you can do, and you might even catch one of the many characters from the past strolling downtown with the History Alive group of performers.
While you're walking around the city, make sure to spot the public art that decorates the buildings. Some are huge murals and installations, but some are hidden gems you'll have to look out for. On High Street Landing, keep an eye out for an electricity box with a painting of one of the original car ferries that transported people between Portsmouth and Norfolk. There's even a scavenger hunt art tour that's perfect for kids, where you'll have to find Bufo the toad around downtown. Other walking art tours last for up to two hours and are centered around Olde Towne. A longer tour with the Winging it Through Portsmouth will take you all around the city searching for the wings murals.
If you're traveling with kids, the Children's Museum of Virginia is the place to go. Located in Olde Towne, it's specially designed for children aged 1 to 11 years old. They have exhibits on the human body, musical instruments, nature, and even bubbles! The Beazley Planetarium also features shows on the skies, dinosaurs, and animated features.
What to know before visiting Portsmouth
If you're flying in, it's best to get in from Norfolk International Airport, as Norfolk is just a ferry ride away. From there, you can take the Elizabeth River Ferry that goes from the Waterside District in Norfolk to High Street in Portsmouth. There are ferries every 30 minutes and during the summer, there are additional 15-minute schedules. However, schedules vary per season and are subject to change, so make sure to check the schedule before visiting.
If you're doing a two-for-one and also want to explore Norfolk, stop at America's first-ever waffle cone at Doumar's Cones & Barbeque or catch a game in Harbor Park. There's even a ferry from North Landing to Harbor Park during Norfolk Tides game days. If you're visiting the annual Seawall Music Festival, do it side by side with Norfolk's Harbor Fest, as it's held at the same time. Portsmouth is also a quick day trip to many other historic cities in Virginia. Colonial Williamsburg, one of America's first planned cities, and Yorktown, another historic Virginia town on the coast, are both about an hour away.