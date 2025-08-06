Virginia's Bustling Port Town Hides A Scenic Waterfront Garden With A Striking Pagoda And Sunset Views
Virginia's a state filled with sandy shores and dreamy seaside towns. In fact, both Chincoteague and Virginia Beach have been ranked among the best (and cheapest) East Coast beach hubs to visit. But while one of these might be too quiet for a proper sunny getaway, and the other, too loud and chaotic, there's a charming port city not too far away from either that promises the best of both worlds: Norfolk.
As one of the busiest ports in the U.S., this is a place that buzzes along with the rhythm of its cargo ships. Yet right by the harbor's edge, you'll find a surprising pocket of tranquility, the crown jewel of which is none other than the Pagoda & Oriental Garden. Here, winding paths and koi ponds overlook the Elizabeth River against some of the most dramatic sunset backdrops you've seen in a long time.
Another reason to love Norfolk? Easy access. Norfolk International Airport is just a little over eight miles away from downtown, so even if you don't have your own car, you can always rent one or take a taxi and reach the city center in less than 20 minutes. Both Amtrak and the Tide (a light rail line) have stations in Norfolk, and Hampton Roads Transit buses are widely available, too, making public transit a viable option for anyone planning on vacationing here. Last but not least, for those coming from Portsmouth, the Elizabeth River Ferry stops right at Harbor Park, giving you an extra, incredibly scenic choice when it comes to getting to Norfolk.
Norfolk's waterfront garden and striking pagoda
The first stop of any Norfolk getaway should be the iconic Pagoda & Oriental Garden. Spanning just over an acre, every inch of this place is filled with Eastern-inspired designs and stunning, lush plants. According to Tripadvisor reviewers, the koi pond, flowering shrubs, and moon gate are all unmissable, not to mention they create the perfect setting for meditation or photography.
Beyond the beautiful fountains, you'll find what you came here for in the first place: the two-story marine observation tower, known as the pagoda. Those who climb the stairs up to the balcony will be rewarded with the most jaw-dropping views of the garden and harbor, especially during golden hour. The garden itself is open daily, free to enter, and has plenty of available parking spots. And if you're looking for a good meal nearby, Freemason Abbey Restaurant, one of Norfolk's best-known hubs, is just a six-minute walk away. Found in a renovated 19th-century church, the place prides itself on its traditional American fare, with some of the menu's highlights being roast prime rib, grilled fillet mignon, and stuffed pork chops. Still, those who aren't feeling up for a proper sit-down meal can always bring a picnic with them and enjoy the space round-the-clock.
And if you love the maritime vibe but want to go somewhere even quieter, Wachapreague, just a 90-minute drive away, is the perfect choice. This lesser-known coastal Virginia village offers a serene escape full of charm and unspoiled wetlands.
Historic port city and cultural highlights: Norfolk beyond its pagoda
With all that said, Norfolk is more than its gorgeous pagoda. Foodies, for example, will be thrilled to learn that this is actually the place where America's first-ever waffle cone was served, at a historic Virginia staple famous for its barbecue. Doumar's Cones & Barbecue is still one of the most beloved spots in the city, serving everything from cheeseburgers, barbecue steaks, hot dogs, and floats, to, of course, their iconic ice cream cones. And throughout their 100+ years of history, they've managed to keep prices low and accessible — most meals here cost under $10.
Those coming to Norfolk for the history need to book a tour of the colossal USS Wisconsin, docked at the Nauticus complex right next to the Pagoda. You can access the battleship daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (only on Sundays, they open at 12 p.m.), and you can either just pay the entry fee ($20 for adults and $16 for children) and tour it by yourself, or go the extra mile and also purchase a guided experience. There are several packages to choose from, so you can still tailor the visit to your budget.
Your Norfolk cultural immersion doesn't end here, though, at least not without a visit to the Chrysler Museum of Art, famous for its jaw-dropping glass collection. The museum is free, with the option of a symbolic, voluntary donation, which is incredible, considering that the museum not only features the works of some of the most talented local sculptors and ceramicists, but also major international figures like Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, and Henri Matisse, just to name a few. The museum's open every day but Monday, so there's plenty of time to plan that perfect visit.