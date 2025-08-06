Virginia's Bustling Port Town Hides A Scenic Waterfront Garden With A Striking Pagoda And Sunset Views

Virginia's a state filled with sandy shores and dreamy seaside towns. In fact, both Chincoteague and Virginia Beach have been ranked among the best (and cheapest) East Coast beach hubs to visit. But while one of these might be too quiet for a proper sunny getaway, and the other, too loud and chaotic, there's a charming port city not too far away from either that promises the best of both worlds: Norfolk.

As one of the busiest ports in the U.S., this is a place that buzzes along with the rhythm of its cargo ships. Yet right by the harbor's edge, you'll find a surprising pocket of tranquility, the crown jewel of which is none other than the Pagoda & Oriental Garden. Here, winding paths and koi ponds overlook the Elizabeth River against some of the most dramatic sunset backdrops you've seen in a long time.

Another reason to love Norfolk? Easy access. Norfolk International Airport is just a little over eight miles away from downtown, so even if you don't have your own car, you can always rent one or take a taxi and reach the city center in less than 20 minutes. Both Amtrak and the Tide (a light rail line) have stations in Norfolk, and Hampton Roads Transit buses are widely available, too, making public transit a viable option for anyone planning on vacationing here. Last but not least, for those coming from Portsmouth, the Elizabeth River Ferry stops right at Harbor Park, giving you an extra, incredibly scenic choice when it comes to getting to Norfolk.