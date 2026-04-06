Madison's Serene Suburb Is A Storybook Village With Walkable Streets, Scenic Paths, And Lake Life

If you get the chance to visit Wisconsin, take it. The state will surprise you with its verdant rolling landscape, exceptional beaches at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, vibrant cities with funky vibes and delicious restaurant scenes, and lake upon spectacular lake. Wisconsin is ranked third on the list of U.S. states with the most lakes — with an astounding 15,000. The state capital of Madison, Wisconsin's happiest city with lively markets and indie shops, is a must-see. However, if you prefer a more serene location that still offers easy access to the city, consider the quaint Madison suburb of Shorewood Hills. There you'll find idyllic and walkable streets, scenic paths to stretch your legs, and an inviting lake to quench your thirst for water-borne activities.

Shorewood Hills, population around 2,100, sits just west of downtown Madison, nestled between the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the southern shore of Lake Mendota. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more descriptive place name, as the village is made up of wooded hills on the shore.

Shorewood Hills is known for the striking and varied architecture of its houses and structures, lending it a storybook air. Renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright built two famous structures in the village — the John C. Pew House and the First Unitarian Meeting House. The latter is a stop along the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, which unveils striking masterpieces crafted by the visionary architect. Other notable architects also contributed to the look of the village, and houses representing a variety of prominent architectural styles can be found lining the tranquil streets.