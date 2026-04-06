Madison's Serene Suburb Is A Storybook Village With Walkable Streets, Scenic Paths, And Lake Life
If you get the chance to visit Wisconsin, take it. The state will surprise you with its verdant rolling landscape, exceptional beaches at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, vibrant cities with funky vibes and delicious restaurant scenes, and lake upon spectacular lake. Wisconsin is ranked third on the list of U.S. states with the most lakes — with an astounding 15,000. The state capital of Madison, Wisconsin's happiest city with lively markets and indie shops, is a must-see. However, if you prefer a more serene location that still offers easy access to the city, consider the quaint Madison suburb of Shorewood Hills. There you'll find idyllic and walkable streets, scenic paths to stretch your legs, and an inviting lake to quench your thirst for water-borne activities.
Shorewood Hills, population around 2,100, sits just west of downtown Madison, nestled between the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the southern shore of Lake Mendota. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more descriptive place name, as the village is made up of wooded hills on the shore.
Shorewood Hills is known for the striking and varied architecture of its houses and structures, lending it a storybook air. Renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright built two famous structures in the village — the John C. Pew House and the First Unitarian Meeting House. The latter is a stop along the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, which unveils striking masterpieces crafted by the visionary architect. Other notable architects also contributed to the look of the village, and houses representing a variety of prominent architectural styles can be found lining the tranquil streets.
Enjoy a scenic walk on both pavement and trails in Shorewood Hills
As Shorewood Hills is almost entirely residential, strolling along the winding, tree-lined streets to view the architectural delights is a relaxing endeavor. You can amble along Lake Mendota Drive, a pleasant road that parallels the lake shore. You'll find Frank Lloyd Wright's Pew House along this route as well. Due to the many residences lining the lake, your water views will be somewhat obstructed, but glimpses can be had through the trees.
Once you decide it's time to leave the pavement, Shorewood Hills has an excellent selection of paths to explore. Start with the village's six small parks: Bradley, Four Corners, Koval Woods, Post Farm, Quarry, and McKenna. While you can stroll on the grass at all of them, only two offer trails of any considerable length.
Dudley Davis Quarry Park (aka Quarry Park) contains many walking paths where you can experience native plants, wildlife, and interesting geologic rock formations. Koval Woods has several walking trails within its 1.85 wooded acres, where you can enjoy the sun filtering through the oak canopy and spot a number of native plants. This park is also adjoined to the larger 28-acre Eagle Heights Woods, part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Lakeshore Nature Preserve. The woods are located on a natural high point on the lake shore with excellent views across the water. Multiple trails wind through the lush forest, and they are ideal for bird watching, looking at wildflowers in springtime, and taking in elevated views over the lake.
In Shorewood Hills, the lake is part of life
Madison is blessed with lakes, four to be exact, of which Lake Mendota is the largest, with a surface area of 9,781 acres and a maximum depth of 83 feet. The development of Shorewood Hills is closely intertwined with the body of water. A bathing beach, pier, and diving platform were built at what is now McKenna Park (locally known as Shorewood Hills Beach) a short time before — and in anticipation of — the village's creation in 1927. The beach is now home to the McKenna Park Boathouse, also called Shorewood Hills Boathouse, which is used to store canoes, dinghies, and skulls. Heading west along the shoreline, you'll find another lake access point at Shorewood Hills Marina, which provides community boat slips, mooring buoys, and boat storage space.
On the lake, you'll see all kinds of water-based activities. Fishing is a popular pastime, especially for trophy walleye, northern pike, and bass. Boats of all types ply the lake's blue waters. Of course, it's also the perfect spot to take a cooling swim on a hot Midwestern day. The cold Wisconsin winter may reduce the activity level, but it can't stop it. Ice fishing, ice skating, hockey, and snowkiting are all enjoyed when the lake freezes over.
Getting to Shorewood Hills is easy. The Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) in Madison is only an 8-mile drive away, which should take about 20 minutes. Lodging is more of a dilemma, as there really isn't any within the village proper at this time, except for one vacation rental. However, if you're willing to stay on the fringe, there are more hotel options. The Springhill Suites by Marriott Madison and the more budget-friendly Best Western Plus InnTowner Madison are just a few minutes out of town.