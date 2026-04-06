The Best RV Camping Site With Easy Access To Yellowstone National Park, According To Campers
It's often said that all roads in Wyoming lead to Yellowstone National Park. Long stretches of highway reveal geothermal steam rising in the distance, herds of bison slowing traffic to a crawl, and that unmistakable sense of entering the 2.2 million acres of the world's first national park.
For RV travelers, getting into Yellowstone is only part of the equation. Where visitors stay and how easily they access the park's highlights can shape the entire experience. Consistent visitor reviews say one particular campground stands out: Fishing Bridge RV Park. Set along the Yellowstone River near Yellowstone Lake, Fishing Bridge RV Park offers something rare inside the park's boundaries. As one reviewer said, "If you need or want full hook-ups for the RV, then Fishing Bridge is the only choice." That alone makes it a go-to for RVers seeking a comfortable basecamp without sacrificing location.
Set up for comfort, positioned for exploration
With 310 sites, Fishing Bridge is designed for RV travel. The campground itself features a mix of gravel and paved pads ranging from 30 to 95 feet, with most sites offering enough space to accommodate a tow vehicle. Practical amenities include a dump station, recycling area, and a central registration building with showers and laundry facilities. Comfort stations in both upper and lower loops provide flush toilets, dishwashing areas, and extra restrooms.
Just outside the campground, a service station provides fuel, propane, and basic mechanical repairs, while a general store stocks groceries and camping supplies. The Fishing Bridge Visitor Center and Museum features exhibits, a small bookstore, and helpful park information. A few miles south, Lake Village offers additional lodging. It has a full-service restaurant, a cafeteria, gift shops, and guided tours. There is also a medical clinic and a post office, small conveniences that support longer stays within the park. Fishing Bridge's amenities, convenience, and location make it a competitive spot. Reservations fill quickly, and booking well in advance is strongly recommended, especially for peak summer months, holidays, and weekends. Reservations open on the 5th of the month, 13 months in advance — so on June 5th, 2026, reservations would open for June of 2027.
Location is another major advantage. Fishing Bridge sits off at the corner of East Entrance Road and Grand Loop Road. From here, it is easy to reach the most iconic sites within an hour — such as Old Faithful, the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, and Hayden Valley. Home to more than half of the world's geysers, Yellowstone National Park comes with a distinct — and occasionally pungent — reminder of its geothermal power.
Plan ahead for one of Yellowstone's most in-demand RV campgrounds
There are several important details to keep in mind when planning a stay at Fishing Bridge. Only hard-sided RVs are permitted, as the campground sits in active bear habitat where strict food storage regulations are enforced. Properly securing all food, trash, and scented items is essential — not just for safety but as a core part of protecting Yellowstone's wildlife, especially when camping in Yellowstone. Campfires are not allowed, though charcoal and propane grills are permitted for cooking.
That balance of convenience comes with a few trade-offs — most notably in connectivity. Cell service varies by provider, and internet access is unavailable, so a bit of preparation goes a long way. It is often recommended to download maps, guides, and park information ahead of time for offline use, along with a plan for staying connected if needed — tips for digital nomads often include satellite internet options like Starlink, which works well here. Campers consistently highlight Fishing Bridge's cleanliness, central location, and well-maintained amenities, while some feedback also notes tighter site spacing and occasional electric grid issues. Planning ahead remains essential — because in a place where all roads lead to Yellowstone, a campsite this convenient rarely stays available for long.