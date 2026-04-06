The Best RV Camping Site With Easy Access To Yellowstone National Park, According To Campers

With 310 sites, Fishing Bridge is designed for RV travel. The campground itself features a mix of gravel and paved pads ranging from 30 to 95 feet, with most sites offering enough space to accommodate a tow vehicle. Practical amenities include a dump station, recycling area, and a central registration building with showers and laundry facilities. Comfort stations in both upper and lower loops provide flush toilets, dishwashing areas, and extra restrooms.

Just outside the campground, a service station provides fuel, propane, and basic mechanical repairs, while a general store stocks groceries and camping supplies. The Fishing Bridge Visitor Center and Museum features exhibits, a small bookstore, and helpful park information. A few miles south, Lake Village offers additional lodging. It has a full-service restaurant, a cafeteria, gift shops, and guided tours. There is also a medical clinic and a post office, small conveniences that support longer stays within the park. Fishing Bridge's amenities, convenience, and location make it a competitive spot. Reservations fill quickly, and booking well in advance is strongly recommended, especially for peak summer months, holidays, and weekends. Reservations open on the 5th of the month, 13 months in advance — so on June 5th, 2026, reservations would open for June of 2027.

Location is another major advantage. Fishing Bridge sits off at the corner of East Entrance Road and Grand Loop Road. From here, it is easy to reach the most iconic sites within an hour — such as Old Faithful, the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, and Hayden Valley. Home to more than half of the world's geysers, Yellowstone National Park comes with a distinct — and occasionally pungent — reminder of its geothermal power.