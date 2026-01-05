Digital Nomad Starter Guide: The Top Tips And Tricks No One Tells You

For digital nomads, it's quite simple. No internet connection means no job. Even after seven years, I still have the odd connectivity blip (just ask my Islands editors when I go dark for a few days). While it's easier than ever to stay connected, there are some tactics to adopt that will ensure you're ready for almost anything.

One of the biggest mistakes guests make when booking Airbnbs and other accommodations is not checking the listing. That should indicate whether there is high-speed internet. Even if it says so, ask the manager or host for an internet speed test. There are plenty of apps that do this, and my favorite is the aptly named Speedtest. It'll show the upload and download speeds for whatever Wi-Fi the phone or computer is connected to. While it's easy to fabricate, this gives you evidence that they may have misled you in the worst-case scenario. That has happened to me once, but one in over 60 apartments is a decent ratio. The higher both numbers are, the better. At the bare minimum (and this is pushing it), you want download and upload speeds of 25 Mbps (megabits per second) and 5 Mbps. My current place in Malaysia has download speeds of 500 Mbps, so you can see how much better it can be.

It's also worth grabbing an eSIM as a backup hotspot. It's easier than buying a new SIM card everywhere, and it's simple to add more data. Before I arrive, I also check out nearby cafes and co-working spaces to find reviews from other remote workers. Just search the term online to see if it's a good alternative. If you have the budget, you now have Starlink and other satellite devices as an option, too.