Who Does Barbecue Better: Texas Or Kansas City?

In the world of American barbecue, pitmasters and consumers alike make heated claims to the best cuts, rubs, and sauces out there — but the biggest divide usually boils down to regional rivalries. Texas and Kansas City are two leaders in the world of brisket, ribs, and burnt ends. But, the question remains: Which one reigns as the top choice in the United States?

Texas is home to a handful of tried-and-true smokehouse joints that locals swear by, while Kansas City offers innovative options like a 24-hour BBQ vending machine that redefines the genre with quirk and charm. With such different approaches, it's nearly impossible to make a clean comparison between the two. Statistically speaking, Texas wins as the top-rated barbecue region, with a 73% approval rating, higher than any other state (according to the World Population Review). However, Kansas City stands tall when it comes to creating the most commonly used barbecue sauce, with the original recipe popularized nationwide by KC Masterpiece. Meanwhile, Texans often skip the condiment entirely.

Local preferences result in distinctly Kansan and Texan smoked delicacies. Texas crafts better barbecue with mouthwatering beef cuts, a tradition that stretches back to the state's German and Czech roots. However, Kansas City is undoubtedly best for protein diversity, regularly smoking poultry, pork, and burnt ends to perfection, thanks to the variety of livestock in the city's historic stockyards. A barbecue fan on Reddit mentions that they "grew up in Texas, live in KC now. KC has some great BBQ, but Texas has by far the best brisket," a sentiment echoed across dozens of reviews.