Who Does Barbecue Better: Texas Or Kansas City?
In the world of American barbecue, pitmasters and consumers alike make heated claims to the best cuts, rubs, and sauces out there — but the biggest divide usually boils down to regional rivalries. Texas and Kansas City are two leaders in the world of brisket, ribs, and burnt ends. But, the question remains: Which one reigns as the top choice in the United States?
Texas is home to a handful of tried-and-true smokehouse joints that locals swear by, while Kansas City offers innovative options like a 24-hour BBQ vending machine that redefines the genre with quirk and charm. With such different approaches, it's nearly impossible to make a clean comparison between the two. Statistically speaking, Texas wins as the top-rated barbecue region, with a 73% approval rating, higher than any other state (according to the World Population Review). However, Kansas City stands tall when it comes to creating the most commonly used barbecue sauce, with the original recipe popularized nationwide by KC Masterpiece. Meanwhile, Texans often skip the condiment entirely.
Local preferences result in distinctly Kansan and Texan smoked delicacies. Texas crafts better barbecue with mouthwatering beef cuts, a tradition that stretches back to the state's German and Czech roots. However, Kansas City is undoubtedly best for protein diversity, regularly smoking poultry, pork, and burnt ends to perfection, thanks to the variety of livestock in the city's historic stockyards. A barbecue fan on Reddit mentions that they "grew up in Texas, live in KC now. KC has some great BBQ, but Texas has by far the best brisket," a sentiment echoed across dozens of reviews.
Best examples of Kansas City and Texas barbecue
Instead of further fanning the flames of the Kansas City vs. Texas barbecue debate, why not claim neutrality and enjoy the best of both worlds? Kansas City is well known for its high concentration of smoke joints, with over 100 barbecue eateries within its boundaries. And as a rising Midwestern craft beer destination, a cold brew alongside a pile of burnt ends is a popular pairing. The Pitch's "Best of KC" BBQ list crowned Joe's Kansas City BBQ as the top eatery, which has a Slaughterhouse Five medley of smoked meats. Slap's BBQ is an award-winning restaurant with long lines, and a satisfied visitor mentions on Tripadvisor that "when there is a line to order food you know the food is going to be good and it was!" Jack Stack BBQ is another favorite, proudly serving Kansas City-style cuts that a diner on Tripadvisor calls "one of the best BBQ spots in KC."
Further south, Texas is home to over 2,500 restaurants and stands, and a Real Estate Witch study names Austin as the best city in the country for barbecue. According to Texas Monthly, the top-ranked barbecue spot in the Lone Star State is Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin, serving moist turkey cuts and flavorful brisket slices. Elsewhere, Goldee's Barbecue is a Fort Worth favorite with friendly service, well-rendered pork belly, and brisket that will easily "fall apart with a fantastic bark", according to a happy customer on Tripadvisor.
With so many contenders for top barbecue producers in both Texas and Kansas City, the only way to make a final decision is to test them yourself. Plan a trip to both destinations, and don't fill up on the coleslaw and potato salad so you have enough space to decide which region does it best.