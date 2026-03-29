The 5 Best Barbecue Joints In Texas That Locals Swear By
When someone says "Go to your happy place," many people imagine a beach, a mountaintop, or a meadow. But if you see yourself at a table with a plastic covering, a bib around your neck, and a plate full of sticky, smoky barbecue in front of you, this post just might make your mouth water.
While California has the most barbecue restaurants in the country, Texas is arguably the most famous for it. Whether it's ribs, chicken, pork, or a platter full of burnt ends, barbecue joints inspire serious devotion — and for good reason. We did some digging to find the best barbecue joints in Texas according to locals. With so many options across the state, the people who live there are often the best judges. Based on careful research, we picked Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin, Redbird BBQ in Port Neches, Goldee's Bar-B-Q in Fort Worth, LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin, and Bar-A-BBQ in Montgomery.
To build this list, we first looked at Texas Monthly's picks for the top 50 barbecue spots, then reviewed discussions on Reddit (r/BBQ, r/Texas, and r/TexasBBQ). We also checked each restaurant's website for current details. Consider this your Texas barbecue bucket list — and don't forget the wet naps!
Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin, Texas
The first place on our list is Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin. Hidden between San Antonio and Houston, it ranked as Texas' number one ranked barbecue joint, taking the top spot in Texas Monthly's list.
Burnt Bean jokingly describes itself as "commonly mistaken for a coffee shop," but barbecue fans know better. It has been featured in outlets like Texas Eats and the San Antonio Express-News, and has earned James Beard Award semifinalist recognition. It was also given a Bib Gourmand distinction by the Michelin Guide in 2024 and 2025. The restaurant is typically closed Monday through Wednesday. If you want the full experience, it's best to arrive between 8 and 10 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, since items regularly sell out. Menu highlights include meats sold by weight or as sandwiches, such as beef cheek pastrami and pork brisket. Sides range from mac and cheese to bacon ranch taters, with rotating weekend specials like bone-in pork chops. Breakfast and desserts are also available.
On Reddit, Burnt Bean Co. comes up often. "Burnt Bean in Seguin is some of the best bbq I have had," one wrote in r/BBQ, while a user in r/TexasBBQ claimed that the long lines were part of an "epic experience." In an r/Texas discussion, the breakfast tacos were called "good as hell." And in another r/BBQ thread, the restaurant was described as "by far the best covering all the bases from meat options to sides and let's not forget about the dessert."
Redbird BBQ in Port Neches, Texas
Next is Redbird BBQ in Port Neches, which placed No. 4 on the Texas Monthly list. Amir Jalili, who grew up in the city, opened the restaurant in 2023 after working and learning his craft at both Feges BBQ and Goldee's, the latter of which is our next pick. While the menu isn't posted online, Texas Monthly suggests trying items like the glazed pork ribs, brisket, and smoked koobideh sausage, along with cheesy scalloped potatoes. The koobideh reflects Jalili's Persian heritage, offering a distinctive twist for a Texas barbecue menu. Daily specials are typically posted on the restaurant's Facebook page. As of this writing, Redbird BBQ serves lunch Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
Reddit praise for Redbird is consistently strong. Comments in r/BBQ include "Redbird is incredible!" and "It was killer," while others highlight the brisket, sausage, burnt ends, and turkey. There was also someone who was attempting to try all the spots on the Texas Monthly list and said, "My wife and I drove 3 hours to eat here, and we would do it again, anytime."
Judging by Yelp reviews, it's also clear that diners from across the country have enjoyed Redbird's barbecue. But unsurprisingly, it's locals who rave about it the most. "Best BBQ in southeast Texas. This establishment is ran by genuine friendly locals. Definitely recommend trying this place while in the Mid County area," one reviewer penned.
Goldee's Bar-B-Q in Fort Worth, Texas
Goldee's Bar-B-Q in Fort Worth opened in 2020 and has quickly become one of the most talked-about barbecue spots in the state. It previously held the No. 1 ranking on Texas Monthly's list and remains near the top (it's at No. 3 as of this writing). The brisket is widely considered the standout, with the outlet describing it as "perfect." It also sang praises for the beef ribs, pork belly, turkey, and a Sundays-only bread pudding.
Goldee's is open Friday through Sunday and often sells out. The restaurant recommends getting there between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Guests waiting in line may find seating, water, and occasionally beer available, though many bring their own chairs. If you're a serious barbecue lover, you can even take a Brisket Class and a 5-Day Intensive BBQ Class if you want to learn how to become your own pitmaster. A Goldee's Cookbook is also available for purchase, along with signature sauces and seasonings, and a $4,250 smoker designed by the Goldee's crew.
Online — especially on Reddit — the hype holds up. Goldee's is recommended in several r/BBQ discussions. "The Goldee's brisket was just ungodly good. It has become my brisket measuring stick, anywhere I go across America," a user noted, adding that the beef ribs are a must-try. Another one couldn't help but rave, "A grown a** man spread is what this is. 10.5/10."
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin, Texas
Next up is LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin. The business started as a food truck in 2017 and later expanded into a brick-and-mortar restaurant, with the pitmasters focusing on locally sourced, sustainably raised meats. The restaurant is open most days except Tuesday, with varying hours. It's best to arrive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the full menu. Wait times typically range from 45 minutes to an hour, with longer wait times on weekends, but you always have the option to skip the line and try its Anytime Eats menu at the bar. Drinks are available in line, and dogs are allowed on the patio.
LeRoy and Lewis has received national recognition, including praise from The New York Times, Southern Living, and Austin American-Statesman, along with multiple nods from Texas Monthly, including hitting the No. 2 spot on the outlet's 50 Best BBQ Joints list. It also earned a Michelin star in 2024 — one of the first awarded in Austin. The restaurant's new cookbook is available in May 2026.
The menu is more expansive than many traditional barbecue spots, featuring brisket, beef cheeks, and barbacoa alongside vegetarian options like cauliflower burnt ends and miso-glazed carrots. Meanwhile, the Anytime Eats menu includes sandwiches, tacos, and shareable plates, with evening specials and desserts such as cheddar cheesecake. In one r/BBQ post, a user calls LeRoy and Lewis a "really outstanding spot," while another noted, "Took an hour but worth it." Others highlight the sides, including kale slaw and grain salad.
Bar-A-BBQ in Montgomery, Texas
Our final pick is Bar-A-BBQ in Montgomery. The spot began as a food trailer in 2018 and has built a strong following since. It appeared on Texas Monthly's top 50 list, though outside the top 10. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday with varying hours, and dogs are allowed in the outdoor seating area. The menu is simple, with meats sold by the quarter- or half-pound, including brisket, pork ribs, turkey, chicken, pulled pork, and homemade sausage. Sides include cheesy tater casserole, pinto beans, dirty rice dressing, and cucumber salad, along with desserts and weekly specials.
In Reddit discussions, some users argued it deserved a higher ranking. "Their brisket dirty rice is top tier anything Ive ever shoveled in to my face," one user noted, while another claimed that it serves "[one of the] best BBQ sides I've ever had." There was praise for particular menu items, like the pork ribs, cheesy tater casserole, and Oreo-topped pudding, as well as the restaurant's customer service. In yet another r/BBQ post, someone mused, "Their ribeyes are great, but if you're ever able to get over on a Wednesday for the pork steak special, you may actually shed a tear," describing the owners as "the kindest people." There was also a whole lot of love for the tallow chocolate chip cookie.
Methodology
To find our picks for the five best barbecue joints in Texas, we first looked at Texas Monthly's ranking of the 50 Best BBQ Joints in the state. From there, we reviewed Reddit discussions (including r/BBQ and r/TexasBBQ) to see which places locals consistently recommend. We also checked each restaurant's website and social media for the most up-to-date information. Of course, if you're visiting Texas, you should eat your way through as many barbecue joints as you can to pick your own top five — you know, for science.