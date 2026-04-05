The Wild Country Crowned The World's Best Camping Destination
Camping is a popular pastime that, according to The Dyrt, ranks as Americans' third-favorite outdoor activity, with 85% of adults having camped at least once in their lifetime. It isn't a huge shock, as the United States is packed with gorgeous spots to pitch a tent or park an RV, from camping in California's national parks to some of the lesser-known RV destinations across the nation. But despite having tons of room to roam and a pretty impressive national park system, the United States might not take the crown as the world's best camping destination.
A 2023 study by Asilia Africa actually found that Australia is the wild country crowned the world's best camping destination. To conduct its study, Asilia Africa considered factors such as the diversity of plant and wildlife species, amount of light pollution, number of national parks, population density, urbanization, outdoor recreation, and weather. The results were conclusive; with a score of 82.25 out of 100 for camping, Australia is the place to be for camping enthusiasts. Let's pitch our tent and look into why the land Down Under is the world's best camping spot.
What makes Australia the world's best camping destination?
With 28 million hectares of wilderness across more than 600 national parks, there is plenty of room to pitch a tent in Australia. The country's abundant low-cost and free camping options don't hurt either, although be aware that some fee-free national park campgrounds do have a small booking fee. Whether you're looking for remote wilderness and dark skies that take you far from other tourists or you want a fancy caravan campsite with hookups, a pool, and facilities that are close to major attractions and cities, Australia is going to offer something that fits the bill.
For example, the Sunburnt Beach Campground in Meroo National Park on Australia's southern coast offers an intimate experience, with just 10 tent sites. It's a short walk from the campground to the beach, but you might prefer to hang out at your site for a chance to see wallabies in the wild. Jump across Australia to the north coast (no mean feat), and you'll find Mooraback Campground in Werrikimbe National Park, another tranquil tent-only campground with no fee and just five sites. Out west, take the near-five-hour drive from Perth to Cosy Corner Campground in the Ngari Cape Marine Park. Here, you can stay seven days, and you'll find a sheltered beach cove with offshore islands for swimming and snorkeling. The camp has trash bins, toilets, a dump station, and nearby access to a cold shower, and it's completely free.
These are just a few examples of the abundant types of camping destinations that make Australia the world's best place to go for wild country campers. Ultimately, it is Australia's spectacular natural diversity that makes it the best camping destination on the planet, so read up on the best DIY camping hacks and pack those beach camping RV essentials before heading out on the adventure of a lifetime.