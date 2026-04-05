The Wild Country Crowned The World's Best Camping Destination

With 28 million hectares of wilderness across more than 600 national parks, there is plenty of room to pitch a tent in Australia. The country's abundant low-cost and free camping options don't hurt either, although be aware that some fee-free national park campgrounds do have a small booking fee. Whether you're looking for remote wilderness and dark skies that take you far from other tourists or you want a fancy caravan campsite with hookups, a pool, and facilities that are close to major attractions and cities, Australia is going to offer something that fits the bill.

For example, the Sunburnt Beach Campground in Meroo National Park on Australia's southern coast offers an intimate experience, with just 10 tent sites. It's a short walk from the campground to the beach, but you might prefer to hang out at your site for a chance to see wallabies in the wild. Jump across Australia to the north coast (no mean feat), and you'll find Mooraback Campground in Werrikimbe National Park, another tranquil tent-only campground with no fee and just five sites. Out west, take the near-five-hour drive from Perth to Cosy Corner Campground in the Ngari Cape Marine Park. Here, you can stay seven days, and you'll find a sheltered beach cove with offshore islands for swimming and snorkeling. The camp has trash bins, toilets, a dump station, and nearby access to a cold shower, and it's completely free.

These are just a few examples of the abundant types of camping destinations that make Australia the world's best place to go for wild country campers. Ultimately, it is Australia's spectacular natural diversity that makes it the best camping destination on the planet, so read up on the best DIY camping hacks and pack those beach camping RV essentials before heading out on the adventure of a lifetime.