The 5 Best National Parks In California For Camping, According To Travelers

As the state with the most national parks, California is a paradise for campers and outdoor enthusiasts. From sites overlooking the ocean at the Channel Islands to woodsy hideaways beneath massive sequoias in the Sierra Nevadas or stretches of endless desert showcasing countless stars, Golden State campers are simply spoilt for choice.

However, many campgrounds are only available by reservation through recreation.gov. While some parks offer first-come, first-served sites, and still more provide permits for backcountry camping, for the most popular campgrounds, you'll need to be ready to make your reservation just moments after the National Park Service releases new dates. Regardless of the option you choose, these parks allow Californians and out-of-state visitors to soak up the multifaceted beauty of the Golden State.

Of California's nine national parks, each one hides multiple campgrounds and wonders more fantastic than the next, including the Sherman Tree, "the largest living thing in the world," per Visit California. In order to select the five best national parks for camping, we relied on our own experience tent camping across California (and the U.S.), as well as the expertise of past park visitors. To keep our perspective in check while sorting through thousands of reviews and suggestions, we looped back to the question, "Would we love this campground if it weren't famous?" In the end, we've highlighted national parks with campgrounds that supplement the region's overall natural beauty while offering unique experiences that are unavailable to day-use visitors.