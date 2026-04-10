Philadelphia's Hotspot For Nature Lovers Is A Lush, Park-Filled Neighborhood With Scenic Trails

Closer to the center of the neighborhood is the petite but lively Roxborough Pocket Park. The sustainably built green space, fashioned out of a previously vacant lot, now features open-air seating, vibrant murals, and beautiful plants. When you need some caffeine, you can grab a coffee from Flying Sowth Coffee, just across the street, and take it to enjoy in the pocket park.

As inviting as Roxborough's smaller parks are, in my opinion, there's no topping the Wissahickon, a surprisingly secluded escape that feels hidden away from the city. When you're inside the wooded gorge, it's hard to believe you're still in Philadelphia. I'd recommend cycling along Forbidden Drive, a wide gravel path that winds along the banks of the Wissahickon Creek. You can also hike hilly trails that lead up through the park's scenic meadows, enjoy a waterfront picnic, and explore the park's snowy landscapes in winter. Keep your eyes open for goldfinches and cardinals: the park was named an Important Birding Area by the National Audubon Society.

There are several entry points on the Roxborough side of the park, including one off Hermit Lane and a trailhead off Green Lane. Interested in exploring other neighborhoods around the Wissahickon? Check out my tips for visiting Chestnut Hill, a historic neighborhood I always return to for its cute local shops.