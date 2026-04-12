America's Heaviest Swing Bridge Is A Sacramento Beauty Currently Being Revitalized
For those who have visited Sacramento, California's capital city and America's farm-to-fork capital, you know that one of its symbols is the Tower Bridge. In Sacramento's Riverfront District, this iconic bridge is one of six that span the Sacramento River. About a half a mile north of Tower Bridge is the I Street Bridge. While it doesn't have the same name recognition as Tower Bridge, it's another vital connection between West Sacramento — an entirely separate city — and the capital, and it has its own unique history and claim to fame. And this historic bridge is about to get a much-needed update, allowing for more space for pedestrians and cyclists as well as giving drivers a brand-new bridge to cross.
The current I Street Bridge was built in 1911, and at upwards of 7 million pounds, it's the heaviest swing bridge in the country, per Atlas Obscura. For those not up on their bridge lingo, a swing bridge is one that can be turned 90 degrees to allow river traffic through. There are not many bridges like it left, so you're traversing a piece of history as you cross its 363-foot span.
The landmark is a double-decker bridge, and the lower deck is dedicated to train traffic. With the renovation project that's started, the top deck, which currently allows cars, will be open only for those on foot or on a bike, per the City of West Sacramento.
Sacramento's I Street Bridge project will feature a new bridge for cars
Even though the historic I Street Bridge will eventually be closed to cars, vehicles will still be able to cross the river in the area, as a new car-specific bridge upstream from the current bridge is going to be built. For anyone who has driven across the historic bridge, they know that traffic can back up and that it's a bit claustrophobic. "It's very narrow, and if you're trying to get anything more than a compact car across that thing, it feels pretty tight," City Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum told CBS News.
This plan for a new bridge, along with the update to the historic one, will help make getting around easier for everyone no matter what kind of transportation they're using, whether it be to visit Sacramento's best shopping malls or to try out the city's top restaurants. But it won't happen overnight: It's going to be a multi-million-dollar project, and construction is expected to start in mid-2026, with an anticipated finish date of 2030 or 2031.