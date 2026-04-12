America's Heaviest Swing Bridge Is A Sacramento Beauty Currently Being Revitalized

For those who have visited Sacramento, California's capital city and America's farm-to-fork capital, you know that one of its symbols is the Tower Bridge. In Sacramento's Riverfront District, this iconic bridge is one of six that span the Sacramento River. About a half a mile north of Tower Bridge is the I Street Bridge. While it doesn't have the same name recognition as Tower Bridge, it's another vital connection between West Sacramento — an entirely separate city — and the capital, and it has its own unique history and claim to fame. And this historic bridge is about to get a much-needed update, allowing for more space for pedestrians and cyclists as well as giving drivers a brand-new bridge to cross.

The current I Street Bridge was built in 1911, and at upwards of 7 million pounds, it's the heaviest swing bridge in the country, per Atlas Obscura. For those not up on their bridge lingo, a swing bridge is one that can be turned 90 degrees to allow river traffic through. There are not many bridges like it left, so you're traversing a piece of history as you cross its 363-foot span.

The landmark is a double-decker bridge, and the lower deck is dedicated to train traffic. With the renovation project that's started, the top deck, which currently allows cars, will be open only for those on foot or on a bike, per the City of West Sacramento.