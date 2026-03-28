Hands Down, The 5 Best Shopping Malls To Visit In Sacramento, According To Visitors

Sacramento's farm-to-fork farmers markets may be one of the reasons locals love the city, but the breadbasket of the California Central Valley also boasts an impressive selection of malls. From local retailers to national chains of all kinds, Sacramento's top shopping destinations offer not only shopping but also the chance to spend time with friends or relax on your own.

These recommendations are primarily based on my experiences visiting malls in Sacramento. Although I live in the Bay Area, I travel often to Sactown to visit friends and frequently escape the oppressive heat or surprisingly wet winters at one of the malls. I've included indoor and open-air malls within the Sacramento city limits, or those so close that excluding them on a technicality wouldn't be helpful advice for people visiting California's "City of Trees." In areas where my experience fell short (such as dining options at Sacramento Gateway), I turned to reviews provided by local shoppers and visitors on Google Reviews, Reddit, and Tripadvisor.

You won't find the designer shopping of glitzy locations like Miami or Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive here. However, Sacramento offers a collection of lifestyle centers, high-end outdoor malls with a focus on dining, and everyday shopping destinations where you can buy essentials, grab a bite, or catch a movie.