San Francisco's Award-Winning Hotel Is All About Sustainability, Style, And Wellness In The Heart Of The City

Despite its questionable reputation, San Francisco is considered the "Healthiest City in America," and the city is also one of the greenest. CoworkingCafe named it the most sustainable city in 2024, thanks to factors like public transportation, recycling, and climate action plans. If you're looking for a sustainable-minded hotel when you're visiting the City by the Bay, check out 1 Hotel San Francisco.

One Hotels is a worldwide upscale brand focused on combining eco-friendly practices with a sense of home and a celebration of nature, and the San Francisco branch fully exemplifies this ethos. It blends sustainability with luxury, providing an ideal base to check out the city while also being a peaceful retreat and wellness destination in and of itself. As you enter the lobby, you'll notice a living green wall behind reception (pictured) that includes native California plants, and the floor is made from reclaimed wood. There are all sorts of sustainable design features throughout the hotel, including redwood lumber that came from the original San Francisco Bay Bridge.

You'll find this oasis at the end of Mission Street, right across from the Embarcadero and the Ferry Building, an iconic waterfront marketplace with artisanal shops and eateries. This puts it within walking distance of places like America's oldest Chinatown, and a 20-minute cable car ride up to Nob Hill, one of the city's oldest and ritziest neighborhoods. Along with a great location, it received a One Michelin Key rating in 2024, officially making it a "very special stay."