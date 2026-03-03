One Of San Francisco's Oldest Neighborhoods Is Home To Upscale Hotels, Fine Dining, And City Views
San Francisco, California, is a city of hills, as anyone who's walked around it knows. There's Russian Hill, home to Lombard Street, aka the crookedest street in the world. There's Twin Peaks, where you can get some of the best views of San Francisco Bay without hiking. And there's Nob Hill, a posh neighborhood with a rich history, luxe hotels, and incredible food as well as great views over the city and out to the Bay.
Nob Hill was first called California Hill for the street that runs over it. To help get people up its steep grade, a cable car was installed in 1878, according to Real San Francisco Tours. And all three of San Francisco's remaining cable car routes take you to Nob Hill. The neighborhood has had its upscale reputation since its founding, and that's part of what gave it its name. It was settled by the founders of the Central Pacific Railroad: Leland Stanford, Mark Hopkins, Collis Huntington, and Charles Crocker in the late 1800s. They were known as the "Big Four," and they built elaborate mansions that overlooked the city. People took to calling the neighborhood "Nabob Hill" (a nabob was a term for someone who was very rich). That got shortened to "Nob Hill," and the name stuck.
With the catastrophic earthquake and ensuing fires of 1906, much of the neighborhood was destroyed, including the grand houses. On the site of each of the houses, you can now find two grand Nob Hill hotels along with Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral.
Discover history and luxury at Nob Hill's hotels
Fairmont San Francisco was another casualty of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. The grand hotel was set to open on the day of the earthquake, but it ended up burning in the subsequent fire that ravaged the city. Julia Morgan, who went on to design the lavish Hearst Castle, led the rebuild, and the hotel opened in 1907. It's got a lavish lobby with stately columns, and for the holidays there's a two-story gingerbread house built in the lobby that you can walk through. The hotel has 606 rooms and suites, some with views out over San Francisco Bay.
Across the street is the InterContinental Mark Hopkins, another Nob Hill hotel that mixes historic elegance with modern amenities. It was built on the site of Mark Hopkins' home in 1926, and it's got 383 rooms and over two dozen suites. You might be able to spot the Golden Gate Bridge from your room. Then there's The Huntington Hotel, which has been around since the 1920s. It was closed in 2020, then reopened in March 2026 after a major interior revamp. It's got 143 rooms, 72 of which are suites, along with a three-story spa with a pool that overlooks the city.
The Stanford Court Hotel was built on the site of Leland Stanford's home, and for the best views, book one of the exterior facing rooms. For something a little more boutique in Nob Hill, Petite Auberge and White Swan Inn are two side-by-side bed and breakfasts. Both date back to the mid 1900s and they each have just 26 cozy and comfy rooms. The White Swan Inn is styled like an English manor while Petite Auberge has more of a French flair.
Dining and drinks in San Francisco's Nob Hill
Many of the renowned restaurants and bars in Nob Hill are in its historic hotels. The Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in the Fairmont San Francisco is centered around a large pool where a band plays on the tiki boat. You can get tasty cocktails and dishes like kalua pork sliders and coconut shrimp and crab. The hotel also houses the elegant Laurel Court Restaurant, known for its weekend afternoon tea.
Top of the Mark is on the 19th floor of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins. On a clear day you can see much of the Bay all the way to the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz. It first opened in 1939, a classic San Francisco lounge serving craft cocktails, wine, and small bites and featuring live music. During World War II, departing sailors would come here for a toast, and they'd ask the bartender to hold onto the bottle, according to the Nob Hill Gazette. It would then be shared with other arriving servicemen from the same squad, and you can still see some of those bottles on display. There was also the "Weeper's Corner," where women would gather for a last glimpse of a military ship as it was leaving San Francisco Bay, via CBS News.
But it's not all hotel restaurants. Osso Steakhouse is a classic, fine dining destination with Art Deco styling and atmospheric lighting. Osso is a popular spot for a special night out for San Franciscans. And if you're in the mood for Italian food, make sure to visit Nob Hill Cafe. It's walk-in only, so you might have to wait, but it's worth it for the classic Italian cuisine.