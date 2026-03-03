One Of San Francisco's Oldest Neighborhoods Is Home To Upscale Hotels, Fine Dining, And City Views

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

San Francisco, California, is a city of hills, as anyone who's walked around it knows. There's Russian Hill, home to Lombard Street, aka the crookedest street in the world. There's Twin Peaks, where you can get some of the best views of San Francisco Bay without hiking. And there's Nob Hill, a posh neighborhood with a rich history, luxe hotels, and incredible food as well as great views over the city and out to the Bay.

Nob Hill was first called California Hill for the street that runs over it. To help get people up its steep grade, a cable car was installed in 1878, according to Real San Francisco Tours. And all three of San Francisco's remaining cable car routes take you to Nob Hill. The neighborhood has had its upscale reputation since its founding, and that's part of what gave it its name. It was settled by the founders of the Central Pacific Railroad: Leland Stanford, Mark Hopkins, Collis Huntington, and Charles Crocker in the late 1800s. They were known as the "Big Four," and they built elaborate mansions that overlooked the city. People took to calling the neighborhood "Nabob Hill" (a nabob was a term for someone who was very rich). That got shortened to "Nob Hill," and the name stuck.

With the catastrophic earthquake and ensuing fires of 1906, much of the neighborhood was destroyed, including the grand houses. On the site of each of the houses, you can now find two grand Nob Hill hotels along with Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral.