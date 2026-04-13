North Carolina's Quirky Museum In Wilmington Is A Gem Full Of Oddities And Artifacts
There are almost 300 museums in North Carolina, including must-visit spots like The Wright Brothers National Memorial and Museum in Kill Devil Hills, and The Asheville Pinball Museum in Asheville. However, if you're visiting the beachy, portside city of Wilmington, there is a really quirky museum that is a tribute to the weird, kitschy, and strange. The Museum of the Bizarre is right in downtown Wilmington on the Cape Fear River, and for the very tiny admission fee of $3 (at the time of this writing), you can explore the unknown and odd, including artifacts like Houdini's Ouija board, a two-headed calf, and the Fort Fisher Mermaid. Now, some of these things might not be real, but that matters less than the fun of it all. (Do note that there are some scarier items in here, including serial killer letters and art, so you may want to avoid those areas if your children are very young or easily frightened.)
One reviewer on Tripadvisor calls the Museum of the Bizarre, "Well worth the $3 admission. What a great old school tourist trap — so good you'll be pleased to be trapped [...] I had fun and would go back." Another says, "The Museum is small but definitely a must-see for fans of the unusual and bizarre and horror fans." In fact, reviewers on the site seem to really enjoy the museum, especially for the low price. While several people say that it can be a little silly, that's all part of the fun.
All about the Museum of the Bizarre in Wilmington, North Carolina
The Museum of the Bizarre is housed in a building from 1869, and it has been operating for over a decade. It's open every day, with winter hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and summer hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you want to get an idea of the vibe, the website's main page currently features a playlist of "creepy circus music," certain to send shivers down your spine. There are all sorts of oddities to explore. You can check out the Crystal Skull of Knowledge or explore wild optical illusions. There is Alexander Hamilton's hair, a Bigfoot imprint, and the Chupucabra Hand (we noticed the odd spelling, too). You'll even get a chance to scare yourself silly with the Annabelle doll from "The Conjuring" films or watch a sword-swallower show.
There are also interactive exhibits in this little gem of a museum to keep the younger set entertained. If you want to do your best Catherine Zeta-Jones-in-"Entrapment" imitation, you can check out the Laser Vault Maze, where you try to slip your way through crisscrossed laser beams to get to the other side of the room. Kids can try their hand at BEAM, an exhibit where games are projected onto the floor for them to play. There is, of course, a gift shop as well. Finally, if you're hungry after your museum visit (and some of the more macabre artifacts haven't made your tummy a little wobbly), make sure to check out some locally-loved Wilmington restaurants within walking distance of the Riverwalk, including Elijah's Oyster & Fish Camp, or The Little Dipper for fondue.