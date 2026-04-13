North Carolina's Quirky Museum In Wilmington Is A Gem Full Of Oddities And Artifacts

There are almost 300 museums in North Carolina, including must-visit spots like The Wright Brothers National Memorial and Museum in Kill Devil Hills, and The Asheville Pinball Museum in Asheville. However, if you're visiting the beachy, portside city of Wilmington, there is a really quirky museum that is a tribute to the weird, kitschy, and strange. The Museum of the Bizarre is right in downtown Wilmington on the Cape Fear River, and for the very tiny admission fee of $3 (at the time of this writing), you can explore the unknown and odd, including artifacts like Houdini's Ouija board, a two-headed calf, and the Fort Fisher Mermaid. Now, some of these things might not be real, but that matters less than the fun of it all. (Do note that there are some scarier items in here, including serial killer letters and art, so you may want to avoid those areas if your children are very young or easily frightened.)

One reviewer on Tripadvisor calls the Museum of the Bizarre, "Well worth the $3 admission. What a great old school tourist trap — so good you'll be pleased to be trapped [...] I had fun and would go back." Another says, "The Museum is small but definitely a must-see for fans of the unusual and bizarre and horror fans." In fact, reviewers on the site seem to really enjoy the museum, especially for the low price. While several people say that it can be a little silly, that's all part of the fun.