These Must-Visit Museums In North Carolina Take You From Aviation History To Paranormal Legends
Road trips are as much a part of the American experience as seeing a baseball game or enjoying fireworks on the Fourth of July. And while there are many different ways to embark on a road trip around the United States, one of the most unique and educational options is to visit various museums. Like most states, North Carolina has more than its fair share of museums, but it has quite a few one-of-a-kind exhibits and experiences.
We've rounded up our picks of five must-visit museums in North Carolina that will provide you with a comprehensive look at the Tar Heel State. From the birthplace of aviation, located on the state's coastline, to an interactive pinball museum, these spots are sure to delight all kinds of travelers, from the most avid museum-goer to the adventurer who would rather find themselves in the great outdoors.
Each museum offers a different experience. Also, while you don't have to visit each stop in order, they're laid out in a way that would make it easy to travel from one site to another in one long journey from one end of the state to the other. This way, you can explore and learn as much about North Carolina as possible.
The Asheville Pinball Museum, Asheville
For those unfamiliar with North Carolina's geography, Asheville is in the western corner of the state, near the Tennessee border. This city is most famous for housing the Biltmore Estate, a.k.a. the largest home in America, but it has many more hidden cultural sites as well. If you visit the downtown area, you'll run into one of the most fun and engaging museums in the state: The Asheville Pinball Museum.
Unlike other museums where you pay to look at exhibits that you can't touch, this place actively encourages you to interact with each machine. Visitors can pay $17 to play 40 classic pinball games and 40 old-school video games. It's hard not to be instantly transported to the past, as the museum is reminiscent of 80s and 90s-style arcades.
Because the museum is first-come, first-served, it can get pretty crowded, especially on wet and rainy days when outdoor venues are off limits. So, while you're organizing your visit, plan for the eventuality of long lines and be sure to keep your time inside limited to allow more people access. Fortunately, this unique museum is close to the River Arts District, a lovely, artsy Asheville neighborhood with shops, food, and galleries. So, once you're done playing pinball, you can walk along the river or go for a tree-lined bike ride through one of the beautiful parts of the city.
The Cryptozoology and Paranormal Museum, Littleton
For the uninitiated, the term "cryptozoology" refers to the study of mythical creatures, such as Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster. The Cryptozoology and Paranormal Museum highlights some of the most famous (and not-so-famous) cryptids from around the world. Some of the most notable items on display include a supposedly haunted Mrs. Beasley Doll, a footprint cast from Bigfoot, and a Dybbuk Box, which is often used to hold evil spirits — so don't break it!
Budget travelers rejoice, as this museum is free to enter, although it does accept donations. It is also relatively small, so you can browse the collection of artifacts and trinkets pretty easily, making the museum ideal for a quick day trip. But, if you're coming from Asheville, it's about a four and a half hour drive, so plan accordingly.
The museum is located in the off-the-beaten-path North Carolina town of Littleton, which sits next to Lake Gaston. So, if you want to try and find some of your own cryptids, you can venture out onto the water and see if you can spot Knobby, North Carolina's version of Bigfoot.
The Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum, Wilson
Have you ever seen someone's front yard that's full of weather vanes and windmills? Imagine that scene multiplied by 100, and that's what you'll see at the Vollis Simpson Whiriligig Park and Museum in Wilson, North Carolina. Wilson is just about an hour south of Littleton, so it's easy to combine this park and the Cryptozoology Museum into a single day.
This vibrant North Carolina park full of art, history, and southern charm features the work of local artist Vollis Simpson. It spans over two acres and features 30 of Simpson's artworks, all of which are designed to interact with the wind and offer a playful outdoor experience. Some of these structures are quite impressive, so make sure to pay attention to the craftsmanship and details as they spin and whirl in the wind. Each piece is made from recycled scrap materials, so part of the fun is figuring out what you're looking at, such as an old bike tire or street sign.
Another point to consider when adding the Whirligig Park to your itinerary is that it's open daily from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. The experience changes drastically depending on the weather and the time of day, as well. When the exhibits become illuminated at night, they create especially dynamic and impressive visuals. Also, if you come in October, you can participate in the annual Feast of the East event, which highlights North Carolina cuisine, particularly fresh seafood from the Atlantic Ocean.
The Wright Brothers National Memorial and Museum, Kill Devil Hills
These days, we take flying on an airplane for granted, with thousands of flights taking to the skies every day. However, in 1903, flying seemed nearly impossible. That is, until the Wright Brothers made the world's first successful powered flight on December 17th of that year. To commemorate the achievement, there's now a national memorial erected on the very spot where they once declared "lift off."
Now, when most people think of the Wright brothers and flying, they think about the Outer Banks town of Kitty Hawk. However, the official monument can be found in a place called Kill Devil Hills. This town is next door to Kitty Hawk and is technically where the first flight took place, which is why the monument is here, not further north. At the museum, you can learn more about the brothers and how they managed to be two of the most successful pioneers in aviation history.
Once you're done learning about flight, you can explore the rest of the underrated North Carolina beach town with sand dunes and shops. Despite such an ominous name, the town has some incredible coastal vistas and seafood restaurants, making it an ideal beachside getaway that is less crowded than larger, neighboring towns.
The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum, Hatteras
If you're already planning a road trip along the North Carolina coastline, you might as well drive 90 minutes south from Kill Devil Hills to the secluded coastal village with small town vibes known as Hatteras. Here, you'll find a fascinating and somewhat macabre museum that doesn't celebrate mankind's ability to conquer the skies so much as mankind's often-dangerous relationship with the ocean.
The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras is already unique because its facade resembles an old ship. However, inside, it gets even quirkier. The museum is dedicated to honoring the thousands of shipwrecks that have occurred off North Carolina's shores, and features life-size dioramas and a real-life lighthouse lens from 1854.
As you wander through the exhibits, you'll learn more about seafaring history, including how ships were built and navigated. You can also investigate maps that show where ships have sunk over the centuries, forming watery graveyards all along the North Carolina shore. Children can also participate in a scavenger hunt, making the museum engaging for all ages.