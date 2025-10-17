These Must-Visit Museums In North Carolina Take You From Aviation History To Paranormal Legends

Road trips are as much a part of the American experience as seeing a baseball game or enjoying fireworks on the Fourth of July. And while there are many different ways to embark on a road trip around the United States, one of the most unique and educational options is to visit various museums. Like most states, North Carolina has more than its fair share of museums, but it has quite a few one-of-a-kind exhibits and experiences.

We've rounded up our picks of five must-visit museums in North Carolina that will provide you with a comprehensive look at the Tar Heel State. From the birthplace of aviation, located on the state's coastline, to an interactive pinball museum, these spots are sure to delight all kinds of travelers, from the most avid museum-goer to the adventurer who would rather find themselves in the great outdoors.

Each museum offers a different experience. Also, while you don't have to visit each stop in order, they're laid out in a way that would make it easy to travel from one site to another in one long journey from one end of the state to the other. This way, you can explore and learn as much about North Carolina as possible.