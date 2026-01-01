The Only Art Deco Lighthouse In America Thrives In A Michigan City's Vibrant Downtown

There are many kinds of lighthouses all over the United States, but there's only one Art Deco lighthouse — and it's near Detroit. Those who have spent time in the Motor City know it's full of Art Deco architecture, from the towering brick Guardian Building to America's oldest jazz club, but do they know about its lighthouse? America's only Art Deco lighthouse is located on Belle Isle, a 985-acre park in the Detroit River near downtown Detroit.

The William Livingstone Lighthouse was designed in 1929 by noted Detroit architect Albert Kahn (who also designed the wildly underrated Belle Isle Aquarium and the Belle Isle Conservancy). It's a tribute to William Livingstone, a Detroit businessman, banker, and publisher who founded the Lake Carriers' Association and advocated improving shipping on the Great Lakes.

The William Livingstone Lighthouse is not only the United States' only Art Deco lighthouse, but it's also the world's only all-marble lighthouse. The 58-foot-tall lighthouse's design is stunning, featuring vertical fluting with soaring eagles carved on top and ornamental reliefs by Hungarian architect and sculptor Geza Maroti, including a stylized Art Deco woman over the door. The lighthouse is covered in symbols representing navigation, including a star, wind, and water.