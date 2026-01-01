The Only Art Deco Lighthouse In America Thrives In A Michigan City's Vibrant Downtown
There are many kinds of lighthouses all over the United States, but there's only one Art Deco lighthouse — and it's near Detroit. Those who have spent time in the Motor City know it's full of Art Deco architecture, from the towering brick Guardian Building to America's oldest jazz club, but do they know about its lighthouse? America's only Art Deco lighthouse is located on Belle Isle, a 985-acre park in the Detroit River near downtown Detroit.
The William Livingstone Lighthouse was designed in 1929 by noted Detroit architect Albert Kahn (who also designed the wildly underrated Belle Isle Aquarium and the Belle Isle Conservancy). It's a tribute to William Livingstone, a Detroit businessman, banker, and publisher who founded the Lake Carriers' Association and advocated improving shipping on the Great Lakes.
The William Livingstone Lighthouse is not only the United States' only Art Deco lighthouse, but it's also the world's only all-marble lighthouse. The 58-foot-tall lighthouse's design is stunning, featuring vertical fluting with soaring eagles carved on top and ornamental reliefs by Hungarian architect and sculptor Geza Maroti, including a stylized Art Deco woman over the door. The lighthouse is covered in symbols representing navigation, including a star, wind, and water.
Visiting the William Livingstone Lighthouse
Belle Isle is a state park, and it requires a Michigan Recreation Passport to enter by car. At the time of writing, a Recreation Passport costs $14 annually for Michigan-registered vehicles and $41 annually for vehicles registered in other states. Alternatively, you can purchase a $11 day pass or enter the park as a pedestrian or cyclist, for which there is no charge.
The lighthouse is located on the northern end of Belle Isle and is encircled by the Driker Trail. After the theft of two lamps in 1980, the lighthouse is now fenced in to protect it from vandalism. However, you can still get quite close to the lighthouse and enjoy the views and vibes. "If you're wandering Belle Isle and want to feel like you've stepped into a vintage postcard, this is the spot," writes one Google reviewer. "She's tall, elegant, and serving full Art Deco fantasy on the waterfront ... Perfect for photos, a quiet moment, or pretending you're in a dramatic Great Lakes romance novel."