Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's 'Forest City' With Family-Friendly Fun, Tasty Eats, And Natural Beauty
London is calling, and we must go — no, not the iconic European capital that was named the world's "Best City of 2025." North America has a homonymous city in Ontario, where, funnily enough, the Thames River also flows through. The two cities share many similarities: both offer family-friendly activities, have a vibrant food scene, and are some of the most verdant destinations in their respective continents. Despite being like two peas in a pod, they have different definitions of these characteristics, and you just might have to see it for yourself.
Also known as "Forest City," London is famous for its abundance of natural beauty, with almost 7 million trees growing in the area. The city has more than 200 parks, be it 300-acre spaces or smaller, neighborhood spots. Whether you plan a family picnic or a hike, you have more than enough options to bask in nature. Visitors can spend a day at East Park London to go rock climbing and ride bumper cars — those vacationing in the summer can splash around the water park. London has a variety of museums catering to every kind of hobbyist. History buffs can tour the Museum of Ontario Archaeology, aviation enthusiasts can check out the Jet Aircraft Museum, while art lovers can marvel at the exhibits at McIntosh Gallery.
As for food, London's restaurants span a range of cuisines, from Thai and Caribbean to Italian and Canadian — nobody is staying hungry on this getaway. You can easily reach the city from Detroit and Toronto since it's a two-hour drive from both places. Coming from Buffalo, New York, home to a gorgeous waterfront and stunning botanical gardens, takes 2.5 hours. Regarding where to stay, options include Hotel Metro, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Sandman Hotel and Suites, and Holiday Inn and Suites among others.
Enjoy fun family outings in London, Ontario
There's a lot to see and do in London, especially if you're traveling with kids. Begin your adventures at the London Children's Museum, with eight exhibits providing an interactive experience. The little ones can climb the treehouse, then explore the child-sized village, equipped with a school and a market. There are STEAM-based exhibits, too, as well as agricultural, archaeological, and space-themed displays.
Another child-friendly place is Storybook Gardens. Boasting fairytale-themed attractions, this park allows you to ride a miniature train, visit the Vintage Storybook Chapel, relax at the frog pond lookout, and burn energy on the training towers. During the warmer months, the sand and water play area and splash pad are open. Wintertime, on the other hand, is ideal to glide along the skate trail. Covent Garden Market combines sightseeing with delicious food. A beloved Downtown London landmark, this market dates back to 1845. With indoor and outdoor spaces, you can enjoy its offerings year-round. Pop by each of the 40-plus vendors, sample some of the baked goods and global eats, and purchase a couple of souvenirs from the retail merchants.
On the subject of tasty eats, London can satiate your hunger no matter the cravings. Head to Cintro on Wellington to treat yourself to Asian fusion dishes prepared by award-winning Chef Joseph Tran. Featured twice in OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada, this establishment has several sought-after dishes, such as the highly recommended tuna tartare and pork dumplings. Inside, the atmosphere is as elevated as their meals, with sage green walls bringing a sense of tranquility. Better yet, indulge in Sahelian African food at Yaya's Kitchen, winner of the London Inc. Magazine's Best Fine Dining Restaurant in 2024. The reservation-only spot serves only vegan dishes to promote sustainability while celebrating traditional flavors.
Forest City blooms with green spaces
Forest bathing in the Forest City is a no-brainer, so make your way to Kains Woods to surround yourself with sugar maples, red oaks, black willows, and sycamores. This forest is a wonderful place to go birdwatching, with species like bald eagles, great blue herons, and American goldfinches soaring overhead. Wildlife encounters of white-tailed deer and gray squirrels are common, too. Kains Woods is located on the riverbank, and you can admire its views along the Thames Valley Trail Loop. Stretching for 4.8 miles, this scenic path is best hiked during the fall months.
If you wish to discover forests, meadows, swamps, and marshes, the Kilally Meadows is where you need to be. Covered with bur oaks, sugar and black maples, and hackberries, this lush haven is especially striking in the springtime when the wildflower displays are at their peak. This site is also teeming with wildlife, such as gray tree frogs, yellow warblers, raccoons, and mallards. Follow the Kilally Meadows and Thames Valley Trail, which forms a 4.8-mile loop, shared by hikers and bikers. While you're traversing the route, you'll come across colorful butterflies fluttering around the greenery.
The Medway Valley Heritage Forest, brimming with bitternut hickories, sugar maples, and American beeches, has excellent hiking. You can make a 1.8-mile loop around the forest from the Elsie Perrin Williams Estate for a leisurely stroll in the woods. The Medway Valley Forest Trail is a longer, 5.2-mile journey, which can take up to 2.5 hours to complete. Along the way, you'll hike past creeks and ponds, so be prepared for muddy conditions. Since we're on the topic, those who prefer waterfront destinations can drive north for 2.5 hours to arrive at Innisfil, offering the perfect mix of small-town comfort and big-city access.