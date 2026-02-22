Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's 'Forest City' With Family-Friendly Fun, Tasty Eats, And Natural Beauty

London is calling, and we must go — no, not the iconic European capital that was named the world's "Best City of 2025." North America has a homonymous city in Ontario, where, funnily enough, the Thames River also flows through. The two cities share many similarities: both offer family-friendly activities, have a vibrant food scene, and are some of the most verdant destinations in their respective continents. Despite being like two peas in a pod, they have different definitions of these characteristics, and you just might have to see it for yourself.

Also known as "Forest City," London is famous for its abundance of natural beauty, with almost 7 million trees growing in the area. The city has more than 200 parks, be it 300-acre spaces or smaller, neighborhood spots. Whether you plan a family picnic or a hike, you have more than enough options to bask in nature. Visitors can spend a day at East Park London to go rock climbing and ride bumper cars — those vacationing in the summer can splash around the water park. London has a variety of museums catering to every kind of hobbyist. History buffs can tour the Museum of Ontario Archaeology, aviation enthusiasts can check out the Jet Aircraft Museum, while art lovers can marvel at the exhibits at McIntosh Gallery.

As for food, London's restaurants span a range of cuisines, from Thai and Caribbean to Italian and Canadian — nobody is staying hungry on this getaway. You can easily reach the city from Detroit and Toronto since it's a two-hour drive from both places. Coming from Buffalo, New York, home to a gorgeous waterfront and stunning botanical gardens, takes 2.5 hours. Regarding where to stay, options include Hotel Metro, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Sandman Hotel and Suites, and Holiday Inn and Suites among others.