Nestled Between Kansas City And Omaha Is Missouri's Underrated State Park For Camping, Fishing, And Lake Views

Many of the lower 48's nearly 500,000 lakes are "big." But only a few make the adjective their name. Missouri's Big Lake, nestled between Kansas City and Omaha, includes an underrated state park. It rests about 90 minutes from Kansas City, on the border between Nebraska and Missouri, with camping, fishing, and lake views worthy of an extended weekend away in nature. Wise travelers should combine it with a visit to Indian Cave State Park, its giant cave, backcountry camping, and prehistoric petroglyphs, resting just 40 minutes away.

Big Lake itself is a geological and historical rarity, created by glaciers that bored open the earth and created the Missouri River Valley, which then formed and reformed and eventually detached to create a separate, bowed body of water. The resulting oxbow lake (named after the curved part of an oxen yoke) is the largest in Missouri. It has been a magnet for travelers for the last two centuries, starting with perhaps two of the most celebrated in U.S. history.

Historians believe Meriwether Lewis and William Clark stopped by Big Lake in 1804 during their explorations of lands bought by the Louisiana Purchase. Five decades later, a nascent travel industry planted hotels, resorts, and two dance halls on the lake's perimeter — the sort of infrastructure and offerings you'd see today. The lake's eponymous state park now serves as an ideal weekend getaway. It can also be a detour during a visit to the quaint shops, museums, and outdoor fun of St. Joseph, which is just 45 minutes down the road.