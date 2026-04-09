Nestled Between Kansas City And Omaha Is Missouri's Underrated State Park For Camping, Fishing, And Lake Views
Many of the lower 48's nearly 500,000 lakes are "big." But only a few make the adjective their name. Missouri's Big Lake, nestled between Kansas City and Omaha, includes an underrated state park. It rests about 90 minutes from Kansas City, on the border between Nebraska and Missouri, with camping, fishing, and lake views worthy of an extended weekend away in nature. Wise travelers should combine it with a visit to Indian Cave State Park, its giant cave, backcountry camping, and prehistoric petroglyphs, resting just 40 minutes away.
Big Lake itself is a geological and historical rarity, created by glaciers that bored open the earth and created the Missouri River Valley, which then formed and reformed and eventually detached to create a separate, bowed body of water. The resulting oxbow lake (named after the curved part of an oxen yoke) is the largest in Missouri. It has been a magnet for travelers for the last two centuries, starting with perhaps two of the most celebrated in U.S. history.
Historians believe Meriwether Lewis and William Clark stopped by Big Lake in 1804 during their explorations of lands bought by the Louisiana Purchase. Five decades later, a nascent travel industry planted hotels, resorts, and two dance halls on the lake's perimeter — the sort of infrastructure and offerings you'd see today. The lake's eponymous state park now serves as an ideal weekend getaway. It can also be a detour during a visit to the quaint shops, museums, and outdoor fun of St. Joseph, which is just 45 minutes down the road.
Cast a line while enjoying the view at Big Lake State Park
There are few joys akin to soaking your feet as the sun hits you from two directions — the sky as well as the reflection off the rippling mirror surface of the water. Big Lake State Park offers that understated yet fulfilling pleasure, its 407 acres creating an Eden in northwest Missouri. There's plenty to see from ground level, with a picnic shelter offering much-needed shade on sweltering days. Despite its name, Big Lake is actually quite shallow, its depth creating an ideal habitat for wetland birds, so pack your binoculars and an identification guide.
Big Lake State Park's boat launch lets those lucky enough to own a vessel hit the waters. Unfortunately, there are no boat rentals at the lake, but you're free to bring your own kayaks or canoes. Be sure to bring a rod and reel. The lake's home to crappie, catfish, and bass, which can be caught from the shore.
If you plan on overnighting at Big Lake — and you should, but more on that later — keep the lights low. Views of the celestial lake above the state park are just as captivating as the views of the one within it. "Big Lake also has a beautiful night sky," a contributor to the travel blog Roam With Friends wrote. "During the weekend we camped here, there was a meteorite shower occurring... We sat out under that dark sky and saw numerous meteorites that night."
Visiting Big Lake State Park
Travelers able to reach Big Lake State Park by car face the fewest logistical headaches. Taking a flight requires landing at Kansas City International Airport, the closest major travel hub, then driving 83 miles. Quite a hike. You can make it worth your while by adding Volker to your itinerary. The lively, walkable gem of a neighborhood in Kansas City provides a perfect warm-up to the outdoorsy fun that awaits at Big Lake.
While there are accommodations within driving distance, you're best off staying at the state park itself. Big Lake's campgrounds include all the necessary amenities for a comfortable stay, including showers, and electric and sewer hookups if you're in an RV. If you need a bit more comfort, book one of the state park's eight camper cabins, premium digs that include air conditioning, heating, a full bathroom, fridge, stove, beds (queen-size and a full-size futon), as well as a carpeted loft and a coffee maker.
The weather at Big Lake spans the full range of the four seasons, so time your trip to coincide with the climate that suits you. If you're visiting during warmer months, especially during summer, bring bug spray. Visitors have noted that mosquitoes can put a damper on a trip. Listen to the wise folks over at Reddit and pack a portable insect repeller, which they consider one of the five high-tech camping gadgets that should be on every camper's wishlist.