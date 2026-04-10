Wisconsin's Underrated Lake City That Adventurous Travelers Will Wish They Knew About Sooner
Whether it's the remote lakes that offer stunning beauty and peaceful vibes, or crystal-clear gems perfect for fishing like Lake Own, Wisconsin's 15,000 or so lakes act as a worthwhile magnet for adventurous travelers. Yet it's easy for lower-key destinations to get lost in the mix — places like Rice Lake, an underrated city 103 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Though not at the top of your typical must-visit lists, its mix of serenity and adventure makes it an ideal weekend getaway.
Rice Lake — both the city and body of water — emerged after a lumbering company dammed the Red Cedar River to create a holding pond, which ended up flooding the Chippewa tribe's wild rice crops. The company and tribe reached a detente, with the lake getting its name from the harvest it ruined, and a village soon sprouting around it.
Today, the compact city of just under 9,000 in Wisconsin's Northwoods spoils visitors with a wealth of options. One can unwind, dive into nature, or enjoy a bustling cultural scene, all within a single trip lasting up to a week. You can merge it with a trip to Chippewa Falls, a city beloved for its waterfalls and trails, about 50 miles to the south.
Outdoor and indoor adventure galore at Rice Lake
Rice Lake's namesake, an 859-acre blue expanse on the city's eastern edge, serves up the most adventure and fun during any visit. Those with a penchant for getting out on the water can rent a boat or launch their own – be sure to hit Knights and Scout's Islands, two delightful nuggets of land you can disembark upon. Grabbing a seat at their picnic tables and enjoying the serenity is a unique experience. While floating out on the surface, cast a line and reel in one of its walley, largemouth bass, or panfish.
The town's other body of water, the Red Cedar River, offers a backdrop for a day of hiking or biking and is home to or adjacent to several local parks. If you'd rather let a rumbling engine move you, rent an off-road vehicle (UTV or ATV) and hit the Wild Rivers Trail, the state's longest off-road trail, covering 92 miles. Snow lovers can book their trip in the winter months, when snowmobiles replace ATVs and hikes turn into cross-country skiing. Fishing remains, albeit with a nice thick coating of ice on top. Feel free to hit the town for more fun.
Rice Lake's shops and eateries occupy that joyful middleground between utilitarian and quirky, a mix you can often find in smaller cities and towns. The aptly-named "Another Man's Treasure" likely has that Super Nintendo game you wish you never traded in, or a relic of an oil can you can use for decorating. Those with a pang of hunger should stop by Cheese Louise Sandwiches. Being in Wisconsin, the highly-rated eatery smothers everything in, yes, cheese. Afterwards, consider a show at the Northern Star Theatre Company, with locals performing classics like "Steel Magnolias" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
The logistics of visiting Rice Lake
Visitors headed to Rice Lake will need a car, regardless of where they're coming from. The closest major airport, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, is a two-hour drive. You can also try working out the logistical steps required to land at the smaller-but-closer Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, which is a much more reasonable one hour away. If you do land in Minneapolis, stop by Lindström during the road trip. The charming, under-the-radar city is considered "America's Little Sweden."
Rice Lake's diminutive size doesn't limit your accommodation options. There's the expected smattering of chain hotels, but there are also higher-tier lodgings on sites like Vrbo, offering lake views for competitive prices.
Rice Lake's charm includes its "something for everyone" weather. Winters are proper chill-fests, with temperatures stubbornly staying below freezing. Summers can reach the 80s, the temperature equivalent of the Goldilocks zone. In other words, there's no wrong time to visit if you pick the weather that best suits you.