Wisconsin's Underrated Lake City That Adventurous Travelers Will Wish They Knew About Sooner

Whether it's the remote lakes that offer stunning beauty and peaceful vibes, or crystal-clear gems perfect for fishing like Lake Own, Wisconsin's 15,000 or so lakes act as a worthwhile magnet for adventurous travelers. Yet it's easy for lower-key destinations to get lost in the mix — places like Rice Lake, an underrated city 103 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Though not at the top of your typical must-visit lists, its mix of serenity and adventure makes it an ideal weekend getaway.

Rice Lake — both the city and body of water — emerged after a lumbering company dammed the Red Cedar River to create a holding pond, which ended up flooding the Chippewa tribe's wild rice crops. The company and tribe reached a detente, with the lake getting its name from the harvest it ruined, and a village soon sprouting around it.

Today, the compact city of just under 9,000 in Wisconsin's Northwoods spoils visitors with a wealth of options. One can unwind, dive into nature, or enjoy a bustling cultural scene, all within a single trip lasting up to a week. You can merge it with a trip to Chippewa Falls, a city beloved for its waterfalls and trails, about 50 miles to the south.