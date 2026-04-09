Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its habitats, biodiversity, and unique geological features, the Florida Everglades is also an underrated national park with traies pls, endemic species, and unique experiences to enjoy. While the modern-day 1.5 million-acre Everglades National Park is the largest subtropical environment in the United States, its ecosystems share some of the humidity and coastal biodiversity with neighboring southern states. That overlap in climate and ecosystems means you don't necessarily have to travel all the way to South Florida to experience similar wetlands and wildlife.

One such place is Alabama's Gulf State Park, located on the Gulf Coast bordering Florida. This diverse park features miles of sugar-white sand beaches, abundant biodiversity, and hardwood swamps that rival those of its Floridian neighbor. While it doesn't have the scale of the Everglades, it offers a similarly varied mix of wetlands, coastal habitats, and wildlife in a more compact, accessible setting. A Tripadvisor user even dubbed it the "Alabama's Everglades" for its range of environments, including palmetto forests, dunes, pine savannas, swampy bogs, and both brackish and freshwater habitats where wildlife proliferates. Wildlife aficionados may be able to spot alligators, tree frogs, snapping turtles — and even a rare mouse species endemic to Alabama's beaches. With clearly marked, well-maintained boardwalk paths, visitors can easily explore the park on foot or by bike.

The park is about 50 miles southeast of Mobile, roughly a one-hour drive. Alternatively, you can fly directly to Gulf Shores International Airport – a small hub but well connected to larger airports, including Cincinnati, Des Moines, and Oklahoma City, among others. From there, the most common access point is off Alabama Highway 59 in Gulf Shores.