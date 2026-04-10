Aurora's Premiere Shopping Mall In The Chicago Suburbs Blends Top Retailers With Locally Owned Shops

For some people, visiting the mall used to be an opportunity to discover new trends and get out of the house to socialize with friends. Unfortunately, the popularity of malls in the United States has been on a downward spiral, with around 25% expected to disappear by 2028. However, a trend of newly revitalized malls means that some are making a comeback — like the oldest indoor shopping mall in America, Southdale Shopping Center. Another mall set for a resurgence is Fox Valley Mall, located in Aurora, Illinois, a Fox River-front suburb just outside Chicago (the city that's home to Streeterville, a chic shopping destination in the Lakeside neighborhood).

The one-million-square-foot shopping mall has undergone an overhaul that includes a renovated center court designed to emulate an indoor park. Fox Valley Mall's atrium-like center space has a water fountain, swings, and airy open seating with patches of green turf where visitors can relax at colorful bistro tables and gaze up tree-like columns that stretch to the skylight-filled ceiling. Spreading out from the gathering space are dozens of big name retailers across its four levels, including anchor stores Macy's and JCPenney.

On-site there's also bowling and an arcade, plus plenty of places to grab a bite, a coffee, or some ice cream. You can even take your craft beer or wine from Tapville Social to-go and browse the mall with beverage in hand! However, what truly sets Fox Valley Mall apart is its inclusion of over 80 local boutiques where patrons can support the community's small businesses.