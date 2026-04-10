Aurora's Premiere Shopping Mall In The Chicago Suburbs Blends Top Retailers With Locally Owned Shops
For some people, visiting the mall used to be an opportunity to discover new trends and get out of the house to socialize with friends. Unfortunately, the popularity of malls in the United States has been on a downward spiral, with around 25% expected to disappear by 2028. However, a trend of newly revitalized malls means that some are making a comeback — like the oldest indoor shopping mall in America, Southdale Shopping Center. Another mall set for a resurgence is Fox Valley Mall, located in Aurora, Illinois, a Fox River-front suburb just outside Chicago (the city that's home to Streeterville, a chic shopping destination in the Lakeside neighborhood).
The one-million-square-foot shopping mall has undergone an overhaul that includes a renovated center court designed to emulate an indoor park. Fox Valley Mall's atrium-like center space has a water fountain, swings, and airy open seating with patches of green turf where visitors can relax at colorful bistro tables and gaze up tree-like columns that stretch to the skylight-filled ceiling. Spreading out from the gathering space are dozens of big name retailers across its four levels, including anchor stores Macy's and JCPenney.
On-site there's also bowling and an arcade, plus plenty of places to grab a bite, a coffee, or some ice cream. You can even take your craft beer or wine from Tapville Social to-go and browse the mall with beverage in hand! However, what truly sets Fox Valley Mall apart is its inclusion of over 80 local boutiques where patrons can support the community's small businesses.
Fox Valley Mall blends local boutiques with big name retailers
With so many one of a kind independent retailers, Fox Valley Mall is a shopping destination that might surprise first-time visitors, much like Southport Corridor, Chicago's world-class shopping neighborhood. Alongside mega brands like H&M, Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret, Foot Locker, and GameStop, there are dozens of locally owned shops that offer visitors unique merchandise and a more intimate experience than you'd expect to find in a big mall.
One such place is Mia's Wish, a handcrafted bath and body boutique located on the mall's second floor. Founded 15 years ago, the business focuses on natural, sustainable personal care products with its line of hand-cut soaps, herbal salves, shampoo bars, and more. Shoppers consistently rate the store highly with 4.8 stars on Google, with one reviewer saying, "Wonderful variety of items and the store staff is very sweet. Great quality of products, too!"
DDC Wraps is another locally owned business worth browsing on level two of Fox Valley Mall. Founded in 2014 by CEO and Creative Director Lecretia Akines, the shop specializes in authentic African clothing and accessories. Visitors often highlight the welcoming, personable atmosphere and the wide selection of unique items. But these are just a couple of the nearly ninety independent boutiques you'll find at Fox Valley Mall.