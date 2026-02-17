Chicago's Chic Shopping Destination Is An Affluent Lakeside Neighborhood With Skyline Vistas

Online shopping may be efficient, but it rarely captures the pleasure of browsing in person. Hitting up the designer stores and cafes at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, known as one of the five biggest malls in America, or browsing the shops and sculptures at NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas deliver on both retail options and ambiance. Another destination that blends shopping with sightseeing is Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, a retail hub anchored by Michigan Avenue's famed Magnificent Mile, a 13-block promenade stretching from the Chicago River to Oak Street. Overlooking Lake Michigan and offering landmarks like Navy Pier and the Museum of Contemporary Art, the area offers easy access to flagship stores, shopping centers, and skyline views — all within walking distance.

Streeterville boasts an impressive skyline comprised of luxury high-rises with upscale amenities for permanent residents. Located in the 100-story tower formerly known as the John Hancock Center, 175 E. Delaware Place offers upmarket condominiums across 49 floors. While visitors may not have access to the tower's residential living spaces, the 94th floor houses 360 Chicago. This observation deck features sweeping views over downtown and Lake Michigan, along with a cocktail lounge, CloudBar. If that feels too dizzying, another option is Park Tower, a 70-story high-rise with condos built above the Park Hyatt Hotel. The hotel offers rooftop dining and an open-air terrace on the seventh floor at NoMI while overlooking the city.