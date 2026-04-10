Between Youngstown And Lake Erie Is A Peaceful Ohio City With Small-Town Charm Near A Lakeside State Park
The Mahoning Valley region of Ohio is often seen as the poster child for America's industrial decline, with rusted factories and population flight often the first things that come to mind when one thinks of the area, if it's thought of at all. While the region, which sits southeast of Cleveland and is anchored by Youngstown, one of Ohio's most affordable cities, does have its share of economic and population issues, the region's overlooked status hides some truly great small towns — including the cozy town of Cortland.
Tucked away in the rolling landscape of Trumbull County, Cortland is a town that shows off the natural beauty of America's Rust Belt. The town is perfectly hidden from view, as you have to get off the interstate highway and travel up State Route 11 to reach it. But once you do, you'll find a small town that is as American as apple pie. It wouldn't necessarily be a huge stretch to think of Cortland as Ohio's version of "Mayberry," as many of the town's residents view it as such.
Small town charm with lakeside vibes in Cortland, OH
When you cross over the town limits of Cortland, you're entering a place that is the postcard of small-town charm. Cortland's main throughfare, Warren Road, is lined with American flags on its light poles, and the town is dotted with churches, a school, and local restaurants such as the Top Notch Diner that act more as social hubs than as places to grab a bite to eat. In fact, Cortland is small enough that, to explore this cute town, it is highly recommended to park the car, pull out your bike, and explore the town's leafy neighborhoods on two wheels instead of four.
You don't have to go far to find outdoor recreation in Cortland, as the town sits on the eastern bank of Mosquito Creek Lake, which, at over 7,000 acres, is one of the Buckeye State's largest. The lake is the centerpiece of Mosquito Lake State Park, one of Ohio's most underrated natural gems. The park offers a 600-foot swimming beach perfect for cooling off on a hot, Ohio summer day, and fishing opportunities for anglers looking for a relaxing day on the water. Mosquito Creek Lake has a large assortment of species, from bluegill to walleye, and you don't even need to own a boat to access the lake, as the park provides rentals on site. The best aspect of all of this is that it's free to enter, as Ohio doesn't charge an entry fee for its state parks.
Cortland is a place that exudes Midwestern charm
Cortland offers an atmosphere and vibe that is perfect for people who want an escape from the grind of urban life. The town is peaceful and scenic, with plenty of outdoor amenities that will make you rarely want to leave Ohio's slice of Mayberry. However, if you need big city amenities, you certainly will not have to drive far. Cortland is part of the Youngstown-Warren metropolitan area, and you're minutes away from the core of the region, with Eastwood Mall and its many retail offerings only 20 minutes away, and the bars and restaurants of Youngstown only 18 miles from Cortland's charming downtown; and, don't forget about budget-friendly Cleveland, which is only about an hour away.
While Youngstown and Cleveland offer city vibes, the entire reason for visiting Cortland is to get closer to a calmer, more natural vibe. This is a town that believes strongly in community, where nature is cherished, and where the rust belt reputation of the Mahoning Valley falls away into peaceful breezes and colorful sunsets that reflect off Mosquito Creek Lake. Cortland is the epitome of Midwestern hospitality, where the slower pace of life is the only pace.