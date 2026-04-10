Between Youngstown And Lake Erie Is A Peaceful Ohio City With Small-Town Charm Near A Lakeside State Park

The Mahoning Valley region of Ohio is often seen as the poster child for America's industrial decline, with rusted factories and population flight often the first things that come to mind when one thinks of the area, if it's thought of at all. While the region, which sits southeast of Cleveland and is anchored by Youngstown, one of Ohio's most affordable cities, does have its share of economic and population issues, the region's overlooked status hides some truly great small towns — including the cozy town of Cortland.

Tucked away in the rolling landscape of Trumbull County, Cortland is a town that shows off the natural beauty of America's Rust Belt. The town is perfectly hidden from view, as you have to get off the interstate highway and travel up State Route 11 to reach it. But once you do, you'll find a small town that is as American as apple pie. It wouldn't necessarily be a huge stretch to think of Cortland as Ohio's version of "Mayberry," as many of the town's residents view it as such.