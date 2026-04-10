Between Phoenix And Prescott Is Arizona's Ranch In A Former Ghost Town Popular With RV Campers

Located on the site of a once-thriving stagecoach stop that later became a ghost town and nearly erased from the map completely, Bumble Bee Ranch Adventures is a popular destination for RV campers seeking a Wild West adventure. The town of Bumble Bee was established in 1864, although it was originally called Snyder's Station; the cute name likely comes from a not-so-cute incident in which a group of prospectors found a bumble bee's nest full of honey and all got stung. Soon Bumble Bee became a stage station on the Phoenix road that connected Phoenix and Flagstaff through Prescott. In fact, it's almost exactly between Phoenix and the breezy, saloon-filled highland town Prescott, about an hour and 10 minutes from either.

Although the town had sources of income like mining, cattle ranching, goat and sheep herding, its livelihood was really connected to its convenient position. Eventually, the rise of the railroad made both stagecoaches and Bumble Bee irrelevant, and the town descended into ghost town status when the Black Canyon Highway passed it by. That highway, by the way, takes you to the river trails, rustic pies, and boutique finds of Black Canyon City, just over 20 minutes drive from Bumble Bee.

An unexpected attempt was once made to generate tourism: Pioneer buildings were constructed (some say in the 1930s, others say in the 1970s) to make the town look like a quintessential desert ghost town, but those were torn down in the 2000s. Today, some old foundations are left, and a 1936 schoolhouse is now a private residence. With its RV and primitive camping options and well-equipped horse motel and campground, Bumble Bee Ranch Adventures offers visitors a chance to experience the spirit of this historic town that's believed to be the closest one to the state's geographical center.