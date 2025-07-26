Sandwiched Between Phoenix And Flagstaff Is Arizona's Breezy Highland Town Of Trails, Saloons, And Sunshine

Phoenix and the Grand Canyon are among Arizona's most popular and well-known destinations, but spots in central Arizona also draw plenty of visitors. For example, there's Camp Verde, Arizona's high desert getaway with cliffside ruins and small-town charm, along with Cottonwood, Arizona's biggest little town in the heart of wine country with idyllic weather. These towns are located between Flagstaff and Phoenix in a 714-square-mile region known as the Verde Valley, a vibrant oasis of red rock formations and lush vineyards bisected by the lovely Verde River.Another town in the Verde Valley is Prescott (pronounced press-KITT),with a current population of approximately 40,000 people. The fair-weather town experiences, on average, over 277 days of sunshine per year but without the excessive heat found in Arizona's lower desert regions. Combine that with its mile-high elevation (5,300 feet),in Prescott, visitors and locals alike can enjoy some of the nation's highest air quality.

The history-rich town was named after historian William Hickling Prescott and has many buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the iconic Yavapai County Courthouse. The town was founded in 1864and formerly served as the Arizona Territorial Capital. Early inhabitants of the area were the Yavapai tribe (whose reservation still borders the town), followed by explorers, miners, and U.S. soldiers. Tragically, the town experienced several fires in its early years, including a particularly devastating one in 1900, resulting in much of the town having to be rebuilt.

The closest airports are in Prescott and Flagstaff, but these are regional airports with limited flight options. Therefore, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, 103 miles away, is a better bet. From here, a rental car will afford you the most freedom to explore Prescott and the surrounding area. Additionally, Groome Transportation offers roundtrip shuttles daily between Sky Harbor and Prescott.