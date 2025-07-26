Sandwiched Between Phoenix And Flagstaff Is Arizona's Breezy Highland Town Of Trails, Saloons, And Sunshine
Phoenix and the Grand Canyon are among Arizona's most popular and well-known destinations, but spots in central Arizona also draw plenty of visitors. For example, there's Camp Verde, Arizona's high desert getaway with cliffside ruins and small-town charm, along with Cottonwood, Arizona's biggest little town in the heart of wine country with idyllic weather. These towns are located between Flagstaff and Phoenix in a 714-square-mile region known as the Verde Valley, a vibrant oasis of red rock formations and lush vineyards bisected by the lovely Verde River.Another town in the Verde Valley is Prescott (pronounced press-KITT),with a current population of approximately 40,000 people. The fair-weather town experiences, on average, over 277 days of sunshine per year but without the excessive heat found in Arizona's lower desert regions. Combine that with its mile-high elevation (5,300 feet),in Prescott, visitors and locals alike can enjoy some of the nation's highest air quality.
The history-rich town was named after historian William Hickling Prescott and has many buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the iconic Yavapai County Courthouse. The town was founded in 1864and formerly served as the Arizona Territorial Capital. Early inhabitants of the area were the Yavapai tribe (whose reservation still borders the town), followed by explorers, miners, and U.S. soldiers. Tragically, the town experienced several fires in its early years, including a particularly devastating one in 1900, resulting in much of the town having to be rebuilt.
The closest airports are in Prescott and Flagstaff, but these are regional airports with limited flight options. Therefore, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, 103 miles away, is a better bet. From here, a rental car will afford you the most freedom to explore Prescott and the surrounding area. Additionally, Groome Transportation offers roundtrip shuttles daily between Sky Harbor and Prescott.
Hit a trail in Prescott's Mile High Trail System
Take advantage of Prescott's clean air by hitting one of its many amazing hiking trails. Given the area's altitude, you'll want to prepare for any hike by carrying adequate water. And keep in mind that while most trails are open year-round, seasonal winter snow may make it more difficult to access certain areas. An endless variety of hiking trails can be found in the surrounding 1.25 million acre Prescott National Forest, and the area's Mile High Trail System offers more than 100 miles of beautiful trails as well. The latter system combines rails-to-trails projects (utilizing the former Santa Fe Railroad), the Prescott Circle Trail System, the Greenways Trail System, and the Dells trails around two local lakes. A printable and downloadable map along with an Interactive Trail Guide of the Mile High area are available on the city's website.
One not-to-miss favorite hiking area is four miles from downtown Prescott at Watson Lake, a stunning 380-acre park surrounded by boulders. In the park, there's also the 4.5-mile long Watson Lake and Flume Trail. Those not up for strenuous hiking can still enjoy accessible overlooks at the park, with opportunities for stellar photos and birdwatching.
Easy Prescott trails include the 2.6-mile round-trip Lynx Lake Loop Trail, which is partially paved and offers beautiful lake views. The 2.4 mile round trip Constellation Loop inside Constellation Park is suitable for the whole family and mountain bikers, too. A moderate-level option is the 1.9 mile long Thumb Butte Trail. This one has some steep sections and a 600-foot elevation gain but also features stunning city and mountain views. Finally, advanced-level backpackers and mountain bikers might consider the Prescott Circle Trail, a 54-mile loop with an elevation gain of 6,289 feet. On this one, be sure to pack enough water and provisions!
Relive the Old West in one of Prescott's historic saloons
After a full day of hiking or biking along Prescott's trails, unwind and refuel at one of its downtown saloons housed in a historic building. You'll find a few along the town's historic Whiskey Row, where the gold rush spirit is alive and well. The most notable of these is undoubtedly the Palace Restaurant and Saloon, considered Arizona's oldest operating bar. The food menu here features tasty delights like the Historic Prescott Cheeseburger, the Honey Jack Barbeque Chicken Sandwich, and Palace Onion Strings. Be sure to peruse the historical artifacts on display that showcase Prescott's Wild West past.
Next, head to Matt's Saloon, a self-described honky-tonk bar in Prescott with live country music and a spacious dance floor if you're ready to show off your moves. Other local favorites offering a western saloon experience and live music include The Bird Cage Saloon, the Jersey Lilly Saloonwith the only outdoor balcony looking out over Courthouse Square, and the Kimmyz Secret Saloon, aptly named for its hidden basement location.
When you're ready to call it a night, you'll find a range of accommodations within and near downtown Prescott — both typical chain hotels and historical options. For a unique stay, book one of the luxury Avion travel trailers at Air Village, featuring a communal village and walkable to Whiskey Row. If you are traveling with an RV, head to Willow Lake RV Park, eight miles from townon the shores of Willow Lake, or Point of Rocks RV Park, five miles from downtown and walkable to Watson Lake. Tent camping is available at Point of Rocks RV Park and in the vast Prescott National Forest land.