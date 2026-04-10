A Cute Community On The Washington-Oregon Border Brims With Wineries, A Historic Hotel, And River Fun

Lyle's position on the Columbia River Gorge and its shallow waters and sand bars make it an ideal spot for kiteboarding. Lyle's waterside is optimal whether you are new to the sport and still relying on shallow waters, or you are a pro who's looking to escape the crowds of neighboring Hood River, according to kiteboarding company SA Kitesurf (SAK) Adventures. Though kiteboarding is a popular activity on the river, hiking one of Lyle's natural trails is another way to enjoy prime views of its river bends and habitats.

For an easy hike on paved terrain, the 0.75 mile Balfour-Klickitat loop has views of the Klickitat river canyon, as well as being a point of interest for birdwatchers – with canvasback ducks, woodpeckers, turkey vultures, and bald eagles reliably present in winter. If you are after a more challenging exploration, you can follow the former rail road that is now the Klickitat State Park Trail. The entire trail is 31 miles long but you can choose to walk sections of it. Among the highlights of this trail are the diversity of landscapes you cross on the way – from gently sloped meadows and hills to dramatic river gorges, and rock formations. While you will have to cross the river to reach the Balfour-Klickitat trailhead, the Klickitat State Park Trail starts right in the heart of Lyle.

There are also other ways to enjoy the waterside, including paddleboarding along the upper Klickitat river, and fishing, a popular option with both tourists and residents. On the Klickitat river, you can spot salmon who have splashed their way upstream from the Pacific during early fall, or fish for steelhead trout and Chinook salmon between spring and summer.