A Cute Community On The Washington-Oregon Border Brims With Wineries, A Historic Hotel, And River Fun
With its abundance of viticulture sharing space with a diverse outdoors paradise, the Pacific North West is an ideal destination for adventures where you can immerse yourself in nature... without having to renounce the appeal of delectable, high quality wines. Unsurprisingly, the region is home to America's "most outdoor-friendly" city, Seattle, as well as owning 16% of the States' overall wineries (as of 2022, via WineBusiness Monthly) split between Washington and Oregon alone.
Straddling the Washington State and Oregon border, Lyle is a small community with about 500 people calling it home. Yet, within its compact space, it packs several activities: wineries you can tour, kiteboarding, fishing, and paddling on the Columbia river; it even has its own historic hotel, built in 1905, during the region's railroad expansion. Lyle is an ideal spot to enjoy a weekend of river-based activities, including scenic hikes and vineyard trails to sample the region's tannic gold.
Despite its remote feel and rugged, riverside landscapes, Lyle is easily reached from Portland in under an hour and a half drive (75 miles); Portland International Airport is the closest hub you can fly to. If you want to add Lyle to a wider itinerary of Washington State, you can take a scenic 4-hour drive from Seattle through Mount Rainier National Park and past the volcanic peak of Mount Adams. You can break the trip in the middle by stopping in Gifford Pinchot National Forest, home to a unique waterfall trail that requires water shoes and GPS to hike.
Enjoy riverside hikes and kiteboarding in Lyle
Lyle's position on the Columbia River Gorge and its shallow waters and sand bars make it an ideal spot for kiteboarding. Lyle's waterside is optimal whether you are new to the sport and still relying on shallow waters, or you are a pro who's looking to escape the crowds of neighboring Hood River, according to kiteboarding company SA Kitesurf (SAK) Adventures. Though kiteboarding is a popular activity on the river, hiking one of Lyle's natural trails is another way to enjoy prime views of its river bends and habitats.
For an easy hike on paved terrain, the 0.75 mile Balfour-Klickitat loop has views of the Klickitat river canyon, as well as being a point of interest for birdwatchers – with canvasback ducks, woodpeckers, turkey vultures, and bald eagles reliably present in winter. If you are after a more challenging exploration, you can follow the former rail road that is now the Klickitat State Park Trail. The entire trail is 31 miles long but you can choose to walk sections of it. Among the highlights of this trail are the diversity of landscapes you cross on the way – from gently sloped meadows and hills to dramatic river gorges, and rock formations. While you will have to cross the river to reach the Balfour-Klickitat trailhead, the Klickitat State Park Trail starts right in the heart of Lyle.
There are also other ways to enjoy the waterside, including paddleboarding along the upper Klickitat river, and fishing, a popular option with both tourists and residents. On the Klickitat river, you can spot salmon who have splashed their way upstream from the Pacific during early fall, or fish for steelhead trout and Chinook salmon between spring and summer.
Explore Lyle's wineries and historic hotel
Its proximity to Oregon's largest yet "quietest city" Portland, ideal for a tranquil urban vacation, made Lyle a key transport hub. A remnant of the region's golden railroad days is the historic Lyle Hotel. The 10-room rustic, boutique hotel standing today was formerly used by railroad workers and industry guests primarily. While travelers today are unlikely to visit on railroad business (the track has since closed), they're likely to come to the area for its outdoor activities, or to tour some of the region's many wineries.
Starting in Lyle, you can follow the East Gorge Food trail heading west. Domaine Pouillon winery blends regional terroir and French-style winemaking led by a husband-and-wife team. The winery also has its own bistro where wines from its extensive catalogue are paired to seasonal dishes. According to a Yelp reviewer, the menu changes every other Friday.
Driving less than 2 miles from Domaine Pouillon you will find Cor Cellars, another of the four Lyle-based wineries featured in a downloadable "Wineries of Lyle" map, handy to plan your itinerary. After building an international pedigree in Italian winemaking, the owners decided to pursue a new wine venture, seeing potential in the Columbia river region. Wednesday to Monday, the company organises wine tastings, during which guests can order snacks from a small menu. The last stop, 3 minutes' drive up the road, is Syncline Winery. Its sloping vineyards are set against a dramatic backdrop of basalt cliffs – indeed, the company takes its name from the "Coyote Wall Syncline", the nickname given to those cliffs. This boutique winery produces seven reds and one rose in total. You can visit its estate on the "Tour and Tasting" (April to November), and even hike around the vineyards for prime views.