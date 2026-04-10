Washington's Canalside State Park Is A Tucked-Way Gem For Fishing, Boating, And Swimming

Tourists visiting Washington State usually head west for one of two reasons — to experience the vibrant city of Seattle, or to delve into a rainforest escape on an Olympic Peninsula road trip. Right between the two, there's a well-kept secret for nature lovers who want to get away from it all. Twanoh State Park is a year-round destination that boasts warm canal waters in summer months that are ideal for a slew of activities whether you plan to fish, kayak, or lounge on its tranquil, pebble-lined shores.

The park sits on a protected, shallow bend of the Hood Canal, a naturally-occurring fjord that shields it from the Pacific Ocean's rapid circulation and results in the warmest swimmable waters in Washington State. The idyllic locale started as a private waterfront resort and was eventually acquired by the state in 1923, expanding access under Roosevelt's "New Deal". Its 188 acres of wilderness contain a blend of beachfront, lush forest, and 47 year-round campsites for overnight guests.

Day visitors can enjoy a quick lunch by grabbing one of 125 first-come-first-serve uncovered picnic tables conveniently equipped with barbeque grills, fire pits, and clean bathrooms. Larger parties can reserve an amenity-filled kitchen shelter that can accommodate up to 150 guests and is equipped with running water and electricity. Last-minute groups can take advantage of a smaller recreational shelter that holds up to 40 visitors, and reservations aren't required. Even if facilities fill up fast, which is common on warm weekend days, the state park is perfect for a waterfront picnic assembled on sturdy blankets.