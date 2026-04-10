Washington's Canalside State Park Is A Tucked-Way Gem For Fishing, Boating, And Swimming
Tourists visiting Washington State usually head west for one of two reasons — to experience the vibrant city of Seattle, or to delve into a rainforest escape on an Olympic Peninsula road trip. Right between the two, there's a well-kept secret for nature lovers who want to get away from it all. Twanoh State Park is a year-round destination that boasts warm canal waters in summer months that are ideal for a slew of activities whether you plan to fish, kayak, or lounge on its tranquil, pebble-lined shores.
The park sits on a protected, shallow bend of the Hood Canal, a naturally-occurring fjord that shields it from the Pacific Ocean's rapid circulation and results in the warmest swimmable waters in Washington State. The idyllic locale started as a private waterfront resort and was eventually acquired by the state in 1923, expanding access under Roosevelt's "New Deal". Its 188 acres of wilderness contain a blend of beachfront, lush forest, and 47 year-round campsites for overnight guests.
Day visitors can enjoy a quick lunch by grabbing one of 125 first-come-first-serve uncovered picnic tables conveniently equipped with barbeque grills, fire pits, and clean bathrooms. Larger parties can reserve an amenity-filled kitchen shelter that can accommodate up to 150 guests and is equipped with running water and electricity. Last-minute groups can take advantage of a smaller recreational shelter that holds up to 40 visitors, and reservations aren't required. Even if facilities fill up fast, which is common on warm weekend days, the state park is perfect for a waterfront picnic assembled on sturdy blankets.
Why Twanoh State Park is worth the visit
What makes Twanoh State Park worth choosing over other stunning Washington stops like Steamboat Rock State Park, known for its serene camping and hiking desert, or the neighboring Belfair State Park? The answer lies within the park's warm waters, ideal for more than a quick dip — they're also home to various shellfish species including oysters, cockles, Manila clams, and native littleneck clams. Recreational harvesters can head a few paces west of the swimming area armed with Wellington boots and buckets for local foraging and shucking, though this does require a Department of Fish and Wildlife license.
Twanoh State Park is also home to a cluster of gentle hikes along the babbling Twanoh Creek, made accessible with a handful of thoughtfully placed benches and an easy 375-foot elevation gain. You'll spot towering maple and cedar trees emerging from the thick brush of verdant ferns, striding through tunnels of evergreen huckleberry shrubs for a low-effort, quintessential Pacific Northwestern hike.
The park's tranquil shores are also ideal for kayakers and paddleboarders, and the canal's clear waters provide a glimpse into the region's diverse marine wildlife. Motorized boats are allowed as well, and there's one on-site two-lane launch that accommodates small to midsize watercraft. While the atmosphere is solidly rustic, guests can embrace a touch of luxury at The Posh Pescatarian, a waterfront eatery with seasonal seafood and hands-on culinary experiences. These amenities transform this pocket of the Washington Fjord into a coastal paradise that's worthy of your next excursion to the Pacific Northwest.