New Jersey's Longest Pier Is An Iconic Angler's Haven For Saltwater Fishing And Sunset Spectating

At the Ventnor City Fishing Pier, "going the distance" means stepping farther out into the Atlantic Ocean than anywhere else in New Jersey. Looking ahead, there are uninterrupted views of the ocean. Looking back, you see the sandy beach and boardwalk of Ventnor City, the quieter neighbor to Atlantic City, home of New Jersey's upscale Vegas-like casino with specialty shops. The pier is about 1,000 feet long, according to the Ventnor City website, securing it the title of the state's longest ocean fishing pier. Accessed right off the town beach, the pier is a go-to for visitors who might want to fish in the ocean or just stroll out over the waves.

If you do have a knack for fishing, the Ventnor City Fishing Pier gives you ample opportunity. It was ranked among the seven best fishing piers in the state by New Jersey Isn't Boring, which names seabass, blackfish, and sheepshead as likely catches here. Several other reviewers have noted that kingfish are common catches, too. There are benches all along the pier, so you can cast a line and sit while you see what bites. At night, the pier lights up to even allow for night-time fishing — during peak summer times, it's open until midnight.