New Jersey's Longest Pier Is An Iconic Angler's Haven For Saltwater Fishing And Sunset Spectating
At the Ventnor City Fishing Pier, "going the distance" means stepping farther out into the Atlantic Ocean than anywhere else in New Jersey. Looking ahead, there are uninterrupted views of the ocean. Looking back, you see the sandy beach and boardwalk of Ventnor City, the quieter neighbor to Atlantic City, home of New Jersey's upscale Vegas-like casino with specialty shops. The pier is about 1,000 feet long, according to the Ventnor City website, securing it the title of the state's longest ocean fishing pier. Accessed right off the town beach, the pier is a go-to for visitors who might want to fish in the ocean or just stroll out over the waves.
If you do have a knack for fishing, the Ventnor City Fishing Pier gives you ample opportunity. It was ranked among the seven best fishing piers in the state by New Jersey Isn't Boring, which names seabass, blackfish, and sheepshead as likely catches here. Several other reviewers have noted that kingfish are common catches, too. There are benches all along the pier, so you can cast a line and sit while you see what bites. At night, the pier lights up to even allow for night-time fishing — during peak summer times, it's open until midnight.
Plan a visit to the Ventnor City Fishing Pier
You can get to the Ventnor City Fishing Pier in about 25 minutes by car from the Atlantic City International Airport. The pier is separately gated, and you'll have to either pay the daily rate or get an annual pass. The beach is free to the public during the off-season and requires that beachgoers buy a Beach Badge between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
In both cases, the price is a bit lower if you're just coming as a spectator and not fishing. The fishing pier typically opens around April. For baits and other fishing supplies, you can stop by Ship Shop Bait & Tackle, about a 15-minute walk from the pier — reviewers have commended the friendliness of the staff there.
In addition, make use of that Beach Badge and spend a day doing classic seaside activities along the shore. There are volleyball courts, a kayaking area, and a surfing beach available along the stretch. Plus, the longest boardwalk in the world, the Atlantic City Boardwalk, links to Ventnor City's own, so you could turn a beach trip into a day-long wander. If you get hungry as the sun's setting, take advantage of one of the beachfront dining spots to refuel without missing the views. The Queen Bean Bistro is one of the top-rated spots by the beach, holding 5 stars from Google Reviews, and it sits right on the boardwalk. For more dining options, consider stopping by the neighboring Margate City, which is known for delicious seafood.